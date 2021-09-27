Two Peas In A Pod is a store located in Fyffe. Approximately 80 vendors display their wares in rental booths in a space that is roughly 7,000 square feet. The merchandise displayed offers a broad range of new and previously owned items from ladies’ apparel to fishing gear. The business is located at 1462 Main Street, Fyffe and is owned by Suzie Chamlee.
“We chose the name ‘Two Peas In A Pod’ because my daughter was pregnant with twins at the time we started the business,” said Chamlee. “We already owned this building when I retired from my 29 years of teaching, and my husband said ‘Why don’t you do something with the building.’”
Chamlee, a 1979 graduate of Plainview High School, said she asked several trusted friends their suggestions for what they thought she should do with the building. She told each of them to take their time and really think about it. When they all came back with their answers, they all answered the same and she felt convinced that was what she needed to do and went for it. She told her husband she would try it for one year and if she was not happy, she would quit. “It’s been eight years and I still love it,” said Chamlee.
Chamlee’s grandson, Dylan Scott, started helping out at the store when he was age 14 and now at age 22, he manages the store. It is strictly a family-owned and operated business. The fact that many of the booth renters have been with the business from day one is a testimony to the successful management of the business. “It is helpful to the community to have a way to supplement their income,” said Chamlee. “That is important when raising a family.”
Customers can also find items such as deer cameras, generators, car ramps, tools, bumper cargo haulers, lawn mower seats, welders, drywall scaffolding, natural gas vent-free heaters, pressure washers, air compressors and sports memorabilia. Small appliances such as toasters, electric can openers and microwaves are also commonly for sale.
Ladies will enjoy the large selection of farmhouses décor, among other styles of home furnishings for every room of the home. The store also offers children’s toys, Avon products, jewelry, monogrammed vinyl, Dixie Belle Paint, rugs, and Rae Dunn candles and dishware. Also available are boutique clothing for ladies and children, hair bows, purses, and homemade candles and goat milk soaps.
Business hours are Wednesday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Phone 256-997-7741. Follow on Facebook for updated information.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
