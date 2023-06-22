Northeast Alabama Community College has been selected as one of 240 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that provides community engagement and accessibility resources to small and rural libraries to help them better serve people with disabilities.
The competitive award comes with a $10,000 grant that will help the NACC Learning Resources Center (LRC) purchase an updated circulation/reference desk to better serve patrons who have mobility impairments.
“This grant award will go a long way toward modernizing our circulation desk and make it more accessible,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “Congratulations to Dr. Everett and her staff for achieving it.”
“We are extremely honored to receive this grant,” said Head Librarian Dr. Julia Everett. “We want all students and members of the community to feel welcome in our building and find our services easy to use.”
If you are a patron of the NACC Learning Resources Center and you have a mobility impairment, LRC personnel would like your input in the design of the new circulation desk. To help, contact Everett at 256-228-6001 ext. 2226.
Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has re-imagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums; take part in anti-violence activities; provide a space for residents to come together and discuss challenging topics; and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff.
“Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL).”
