Optimist Club names Elvis Majano Officer of the Year

Fort Payne Police Sgt. Elvis Majano was ambushed Wednesday, in a good way.
Members of the Fort Payne Optimist Club surprised Majano at their meeting, presenting him with a plaque honoring him as Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
When Majano came into the meeting room at Cattle Stampede restaurant, he was surprised to find him family waiting, and that he was the recipient of the award.
“I feel like today, more than ever before, our police officers and law enforcement are under fire. It takes a definite calling these days, to actually be a police officer,” Optimist Club President Brian Baine said.
“I have to say Fort Payne is blessed to have some of the best police officers. We’ve got one of the best departments in Fort Payne that I’ve seen anywhere. That’s a testament to our guys who are there in positions of leadership in the department.
“We haven’t been able to honor an officer since 2019 because of COVID-19,” “When I brought Elvis’ name up to the board – I felt he was deserving of this honor – it was a unanimous yes.”
Sgt. Majano is a shift supervisor on B shift. Before becoming a police officer he served seven
years serving his country in the United States Marine Corps. He worked at Verizon Wireless.
He started Oct. 2017 as a recruit of the FPPD.
He became a school resource officer in 2019 at Fort Payne Middle School. In May 2021, he was promoted to the position he holds now, as sergeant on B shift.
“Sgt. Majano truly enjoins his profession. He got to serve his country and now he serves his community here in Fort Payne. Sgt. Majano is an excellent example of what a police officer is supposed to be. He has a caring heart. He cares about the people he works with and about citizens of Fort Payne.
Baine said in December 2020, while Majano worked as an SRO at the middle school, dispatch sent a call out to officers on the road about a boy choking at a trailer park near the middle school.
“SRO Majano hurried to the address, found a woman screaming about her child, that he was choking,” Baine related. “The little boy had already turned blue. SRO Majano jumped right in and was able to get the young boys airway cleared and the boy started breathing again. He survived.”
Majano also was selected Best of DeKalb’s Officer of the Year by the Times-Journal.
Baine praised Majano’s winning personality, that “puts a smile on people’s faces, and draws them to him.
“I can’t think of a better person that we could honor today, than Elvis Majano,” Baine said.
“He’s always there to help when anyone needs help,” he said.
“The way I was raised, my parents always said if you do something you love it’s not a job. I love what I do, and our community, and the department, from the top down,” an emotional Majano said. “I can’t thank you enough.”
The Optimist Club thanked Majano’s family for the sacrifices they make because of his job. His wife Rosie was presented with flowers, and their three children were presented with goody bags.
