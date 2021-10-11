Missionaries to host weekly Spanish services at Henagar Baptist Church

Misael Luque, missionary from Honduras, is joining the ministry of Henagar Baptist Church to begin a weekly, Spanish speaking service on Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
Misael is the husband of Jessica Guinn Luque, the daughter of Rev. Chris Guinn (Angela), a well-known area pastor who now serves as the Director of Missions for the Sand Mountain Baptist Association.
In a statement recently released from the church, leaders said, “Misael and Jessica are missionaries who are full of God’s love, and Misael is a powerful preacher. He is a strong student of God’s Word with an amazing personal testimony of God’s grace about how God called him out of difficult circumstances into great joy through salvation. You will not want to miss hearing this story!”
Misael and Jessica have a great love for the Hispanic population of our area, and they can’t wait to minister the Word of God to you, to share with you in your difficulties, and to rejoice with you in your triumphs. Misael and Jessica will also provide a Spanish Sunday School class on Sundays at 9:45 a.m.
Pastor Roger Graham said, “I am so excited that the Lord has sent us Misael and Jessica to minister to the Hispanic people in our area, and I want to encourage every Hispanic person to join Misael and Jessica for our first service on Oct. 17. Our church door is open wide and welcome for you!”
