Northeast Alabama Community College to Host PTSD Awareness Program on June 27

Northeast Alabama Community College’s Northeast Student Veteran Association is proud to host a PTSD Awareness program on Tuesday, June 27, at 10 a.m. in the William M. Beck Music Auditorium.
Chief Master Sergeant Eric M. Dudash with the Warrior Freedom Service Dogs program will be presenting with his service dog, Phantom. The program is free and open to the public.
Dudash retired from active duty with the United States Air Force on Dec. 1, 2018. He spent more than 30 years in service, Dudash has been engaged in every conflict since Desert Shield & Storm, Iraq, Afghanistan, and multiple other engagements including hostage rescue and drug interdiction.
Obtaining the rank of Chief Master Sergeant/E9, he served in Command positions supporting various MAJCOMS from Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), Air Force Central Command (AFCENT), Air Combat Command (ACC), United States Air Forces Europe (USAFE), Special Operations Command (SOCCOM), Combined Joint Special Operations Component (CJSOAC) and Air Education & Training command (AETC). During his service, he deployed 17 times and completed 167 TDYs to different locations.
The Chief Master Sergeant’s last position allowed him to advise Commanders with issues regarding the readiness, utilization, morale, professional development, and quality of life of more than 1,200 permanent party enlisted members in 62 different Air Force Specialties and 35,000 student graduates worldwide annually.
Dudash has a Master of Arts in Education, concentrating in Adult Education and Training. He resides in Mentone with his bride Barbara, and is a proud of his three children Zachary, Brooke and Adoree (“Add O Ray”). He is a Bronze Legacy member of the Dekalb County VFW Post 3128 and serves as the VFW State of Alabama Jr. Vice Commander.
He and his new battle buddy “Phantom” mentor other veterans in the Warrior Freedom Service Dogs program, help veterans receiving Hospice Care, are members of the Fort Payne Patriots Park Board and he speaks to school classrooms across the state, as well as businesses about teamwork, resiliency, and servant leadership.
He was recently honored with the 2022 Top 20 Community Leaders in DeKalb County, 2022 Spirit of the Eagle Award (Boy Scouts of America/Alabama), Liberty’s Learning Foundation 2022 Super Citizen Award and was awarded the Governor of Alabama Veteran of the Year 2022 award.
About Phantom: Phantom was born December 7, 2019. His breeders felt a calling to donate a German Shepherd from their litter to Warrior Freedom Service Dogs located in Flinstone, GA. Warrior Freedom Service Dogs assist combat wounded veterans that suffer from TBI and PTSD. For more information about Warrior Freedom Service, visit warriorfreedom.org.
Phantom passed the 24-page initial evaluation at six weeks old. He immediately was placed into service dog training. Phantom chose CMSgt (ret) Eric Dudash in February 2020. They worked together for nine months at Warrior Freedom Service Dogs until their final test. Phantom holds four certifications and provides 9 service tasks. They are battle buddies to each other and are a certified team.
Phantom is skilled with helping Chief Dudash in many ways. He helps with nightmares by scent, anxiety by scent, tactile stimulation during ‘lost’ episodes, covering the ‘six’, and many more service tasks that aid Chief with day-to-day tasks.
He enjoys helping the community in many ways. Whether its visiting classrooms in the area to educate students or traveling with Chief to help fellow Veterans with their challenges, they are together all the time.
To learn more about NACC’s Veteran’s Association or Veteran’s Benefits, visit nacc.edu or contact Jennifer Brown (brownj@nacc.edu) or Brenda Hernandez (hernandezb@nacc.edu).
For more information about Northeast Alabama Community College, visit nacc.edu or download the OneACCS app in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Follow NACC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to keep up with the latest announcements, current events, and more.
