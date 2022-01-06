Let’s keep it simple. Now that the holiday season is over, it’s time to get back to a regular work week. Although intricate recipes with lots of ingredients can be the highlight of a memorable meal, I also welcome uncomplicated recipes. Basic recipes that can be prepared in a matter of minutes are so handy when you are short on time. So, save those multi-step recipes for long weekends when you have plenty of time to spare.
Breakfast/Dessert: Mini Pecan Pie Muffins
• 1 cup light brown sugar, packed
• ½ cup all-purpose flour
• 1 cup chopped pecans
• 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
• ¼ tsp. pure vanilla extract
• 2/3 cup salted butter, melted
Combine the brown sugar, flour, and pecans in a bowl. In another bowl, mix together the eggs, vanilla extract, and melted butter. Add to the brown sugar mixture; don’t overmix. Use a baking spray with oil and flour to grease miniature muffin cups. Fill the well-greased muffin cups about two-thirds full. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 20-25 minutes, until golden brown. Remove from muffin cups and cool on wire rack. Makes about 2 ½ dozen.
Lunch/Supper: Spinach Quesadillas
• 4 flour tortillas (8-inch)
• Olive oil
• 1 cup shredded mild cheddar cheese
• 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
• 3 cups chopped fresh baby spinach
• Brush one side of each tortilla with the olive oil and place on a baking sheet with the oiled side down. Sprinkle some of both cheeses over half of each of the tortillas. Then layer the spinach on top; add the rest of the cheeses on top of the spinach, and fold the other tortilla half over the top. Bake the tortillas for about 6 minutes in a 400-degree oven, then flip each over and bake for another 6-7 minutes, until the cheese is melted and the outside of the tortillas is brown. Note: To make a mushroom and spinach quesadilla, sauté ¾ cup sliced fresh mushrooms in some butter and oil and add to the spinach layer.
Appetizer/Snack: Spinach and Artichoke Dip
• 2 cups shredded Parmesan cheese
• 14 oz. can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
• 10 oz. frozen chopped spinach, thawed
• 2 tsp. minced garlic
• 2/3 cup sour cream
• 1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened
• 1/3 cup mayonnaise
Thaw the chopped spinach in the microwave; squeeze out all of the excess water. In a bowl, stir together the Parmesan cheese, chopped spinach, and chopped artichokes. In a separate bowl, stir together the minced garlic, sour cream, softened cream cheese, and mayonnaise. Add to the spinach mixture and mix until well combined. Pour into a lightly greased 8x8 baking dish and bake in a 375-degree oven for 25 minutes. Serve with crackers or tortilla chips. Note: Be sure to use a good quality shredded Parmesan cheese for this dip recipe.
Side Dish: Air Fryer Broccoli
• 12 oz. fresh broccoli florets
• 1 ½ TBSP. olive oil
• 1 ½ tsp. everything bagel seasoning
Combine the broccoli, olive oil, and everything bagel seasoning in a bowl, and toss well. Spread out the broccoli in a single layer in the air fryer basket. Air fry for 4 minutes at 400 degrees. Remove basket and shake it; air fry for an additional 2 minutes or until done.
Main Dish: Shrimp Ravioli
• 1 lb.-1 ½ lbs. shrimp, peeled and deveined
• 18-20 oz. package refrigerated cheese ravioli
• 1-1 ½ TBSP. extra virgin olive oil
• 3 garlic cloves, minced
• 1 TBSP. fresh lemon juice
• 1 ½ cups white wine
• ½ cup butter
• 1 TBSP. parsley
• ¾ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Prepare the ravioli according to the package directions and drain. Heat the olive oil in a skillet and add the shrimp. Cook until tender and no longer translucent. Remove the shrimp from the pan and set aside. Add the minced garlic to the skillet and cook for 2 or 3 minutes, or until tender. Add the lemon juice and white wine; bring to a boil and continue to stir until the liquid is reduced by half. Cut the butter into slices, then add to the liquid in the skillet and heat until the butter melts. Add the shrimp back to the sauce. Add the parsley to the sauce, stir well, and (optional) season with freshly cracked pepper and chopped basil. Spoon the shrimp and sauce over the ravioli and sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese.
— Amy Fischer lives in Fort Payne, Alabama, and is a Southern food enthusiast who loves to spend time in the kitchen creating tasty recipes. You can contact her at facebook.com/MySouthernTable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.