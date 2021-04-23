DeKalb County Community Calendar

• The county’s annual clean-up campaign also known as “spring cleaning” during the month of April begins on Wednesday, April 14 and will be as follow:
-April 14, 15, 16, 17
-April 21, 22, 23, 24
-April 28, 29, 30 and May 1
• The Henagar Park Board presents May on the Mountain Bluegrass Festival on May 1, 2021 at the cabin in the Henagar Park in honor of The Louvin Brothers and in continuation of the legacy of Bluegrass music in Henagar. Entertainment will being at 11 a.m. and continue until 6 p.m. The event is free and The Cowboy Church will provide free food to Bluegrass fans in attendance throughout the day. The church is also accepting donations. Feature bands include Just Passing Through, Heritage, Sacred Harp, The Stiefel Family, New Home, Tradition and The Bailey’s.
• Fort Payne Parks and Recreation is accepting applications for lifeguards. Call 256-845-5120 or visit them at 4501 Gault Ave N, Fort Payne, AL 35967.
- Individuals interested in becoming an official for spring sports call Ronnie at 256-418-0239 or Dakota at 256-996-7037.
• The annual meeting of the Sulphur Springs Cemetery Association will be held May 2 at 2:00 c.s.t. at the cemetery chapel. Officers will be elected.
• The DeKalb County Schools Native American Indian Education Program will conduct a public hearing on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Facilities Building in Rainsville. A Parent Action Committee meeting will follow at 3:30 p.m. For more information contact Amy Dennis at 256-638-7964.
• Fort Payne National Day of Prayer services are planned for Thursday, May 6, 2021, noon, at Fort Payne City Park. Encouraging and inspirational speakers are scheduled for powerful, united fellowship, and prayer over all people, first responders, our elected officials, cities, county, state, nation, world. Worshipful music with song & instruments is planned. In case of inclement weather the service will be presented at the Big Mill Antique Mall Vintage 89 new Restaurant addition.
• The Fort Payne Water Works Board next schedule meeting will be Thursday, May 6, 2021. The agenda has not yet been set.
• The American Cruisers Chapter 49 its hosting its Captain Jack Memorial Run on May 8, rain or shine. Cost is $20 per bike, $10 per rider and $10 for extra hand. Sign-ups start at 10 a.m. the day of. Kickstand go up at 11:30 a.m. start from NYMD in Fort Payne and ending at the ACMC 49 clubhouse in Powell. Following the memorial run there will be a 50/50 drawing and raffle prizes, food and drinks will also be available for purchase after the ride.
• The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce is hosting a grant-writing workshop featuring the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama on Monday, May 10 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. To learn more, email Jennifer@fortpaynechamber.com.
• West Street Towing is hosting a Ride to Support the Blue on May 22, 2021, with a donation base entry fee. Arrival time is 9:30 and the 81-mile drive binging at 12 p.m. from Applebee’s restaurant in Fort Payne. All street legal vehicles welcome. There will be a 50/50 drawing at the end of the ride. All donations will be spread evenly across local departments. For more information call 256-252-2185.
• Rainsville city’s annual spring cleanup month begins Friday, May 8 through Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The city will have roll-off dumpsters placed behind city hall for residents served by the City of Rainsville Sanitation Department to utilize free of charge.
Proof of services via a sanitation bill is required and the dumpster will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at St. Josephs Episcopal Church in Mentone each Tuesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday.
• DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center has adoption applications Online. When visiting the shelter please call 256-304-0474 before entering the facility. Currently a limit of two visitors allowed at a time. The shelter is located at 2601 Jordan Road SW in Fort Payne.
