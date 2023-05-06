FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- The Fort Payne City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, May 2.
Jennifer Forrester, of MDA Professional Group, presented the findings of the recently completed FY2022 Fort Payne City Audit. All items were in compliance with no discrepancies found.
“It was a good, clean audit as usual for the City” stated Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine. “I am so glad the city employees do a good job keeping the cost down and keep us running smoothly” concluded Mayor Bain.
The Fort Payne City Council passed the following Ordinances and Resolutions:
• Ordinance 2023-07, declaring certain City-owned property surplus and no longer needed for public or municipal purposes and to be sold to Inspired Properties (Angie McCurdy).
• Resolution 2023-10, authorizing a line of credit with First State Bank for $2.5 million to assist in payment of Sports Complex and Police Department renovations.
• Resolution 2023-11 authorizing the City to join the State of Alabama and other local governments as participants in current and future opioid settlements.
• Resolution 2023-12, accepting the lowest qualified bid for the Police Department renovations.
• Resolution 2023-13, accepting the lowest qualified bid for two (2) budgeted Fire Department pickup trucks.
• Resolution 2023-14, authorizing a consultant agreement with Davis Consulting (James S. Davis) for Boom Days Production and Stage Management in the amount of $1,500.
In New Business the Council approved the following:
Activity Permit:
• Fort Payne Lions Club, BBQ Chicken Fundraiser, Rotary Pavilion, Saturday, May 20th from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
The Fort Payne City Council went into Executive Session to discuss potential litigation, with no action taken.
The next meeting of the Fort Payne City Council will be held on Tuesday, May 16, beginning at 12:30 p.m., in the Council Chambers located on the second floor of the Fort Payne City Hall. (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook)
