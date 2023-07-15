City leaders seek feasibility study on overpass

Fort Payne officials hope a single project can alleviate two traffic problems that have long been a concern for people in the area.
Less than a month ago, the 90-degree curve at Wallace Avenue NE and Fifth Street was the scene of a fatal one vehicle crash; the less serious problem of trains blocking downtown crossings in Fort Payne is an almost daily issue drivers face.
Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine said the city is waiting to see whether funding will come through for a feasibility study on a project that could help with both issues, by creating a railroad overpass that would extend to the area known by locals as Joe’s Truck Stop and smooth out the sharp curve at the bottom of the mountain.
Baine said city officials went to Washington, D.C. in March and met with a lobbyist working for the city. She put in a request to Congressman Robert Aderholt’s office for $1 million for a study for the project.
“That’s what we’ve been told needs to happen – a feasibility study,” the mayor explained. The requested $1 million has been added to Aderholt’s budget, he said. “We’re still waiting to see if it gets taken out of his budget. We’re in the waiting process.” The budget must go through committees, Baine said. He’s hoping to hear in six to eight weeks whether the study will be funded.
The study would look at a plan to “straighten out Joes’ Truck Stop and get an overpass over the train tracks,” Baine explained. “It’s a big project.” If a study shows the route is feasible, he said, funding would need to be secured.
When the Alabama Department of Transportation did a projection and looked at several different places to implement a fix, it was determined the best option would be to locate an overpass at the south end of Fort Payne.
“It would go at the (traffic) light at McDonald’s and start to grade up and go over Gault Avenue and over the railroad tracks,” Baine said. He said he’s not sure at which street, but that the overpass would come down on the east side of town, then follow the bottom of the mountain and connect at Joe’s Truck Stop.
The truck stop is a concrete slab located at the foot of the mountain, constructed in the 1950s by J.D. Faulkner to prevent out of control trucks, or other vehicles, from crashing through his property. While it may protect the property, it’s been the site of many wrecks over the years, some of them fatal, like the one June 23 that killed a Marshall County man.
As for the train delays, Bain said you don’t have to be in Fort Payne long before you experience the train, running roughly parallel to Gault and Godfrey Avenues block intersections, sometimes multiple intersection.
He said typically its not too long, possibly two or three hours. Sometimes, he said, it can be all day. He said Norfolk Southern has worked with the city to try to address the problem and limit blockage. He said they typically try to keep Fifth Street clear.
But sometimes, he said, there a break in the train and they have to bring someone in to fix it. That’s something Norfolk can’t control, he said.
Bain estimated the project would cost between $50-$65 million, possibly more.
Sen. Katie Britt has committed $25 million for the actual construction of the project, Bain said. The commitment is for this budget cycle, he explained, and the study would need to be completed before the project goes forward. If the project doesn’t move forward in this budget cycle, city leaders will have to ask again for money for it.
The mayor said Fort Payne city councils have been discussing these issues for decades.
“What a lot of people don’t realize is Norfolk owns that property,” and it allows the city to have streets crossing it. “So, in essence, we’re fortunate in that case that we get to cross their property,” he said. He said the railroad, like ALDOT, have been great to work with.
“These are problems Fort Payne’s been facing for many years,” he said. “It’s not that they have not been worked on. Back in the ‘70s there were solutions they’d worked on and tried to get. It’s like nobody’s gotten traction on getting anything done.
“We just feel like now’s the time, we’ve got to keep pushing till we can get something accomplished there,” Baine said. “It’s just getting all the pieces put together like it needs to be.”
