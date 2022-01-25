Rita and Emily Boydston are a mother, daughter team that participate in 5Ks, 10Ks, half-marathons, and do hikes for charity. They specifically search for the events that are scenic, unique, fun, and support a great cause.
Rita began running in 2011 and is in her 60s. While Emily was always involved in sports in school, she did not take up running until later. “The coaches always gave us laps to run whenever we didn’t meet the standard for our sport and I felt like running was a punishment and did not equate it with fun for a long time,” said Emily. “It was long after high school before I warmed up to the idea of running.”
While the duo do partake in local races, they also seek out events not so close to home. Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park in Tennessee has an annual loop run that hosts a ten-mile course. This footrace is the only organized one held inside the park. All funds raised are to benefit Friends of the Smokies. The funds benefit park projects and programs such as historic preservation, wildlife conservation, native plant and grassland restoration, and more.
The Cades Cove Loop Lope is limited to 750 runners and sells out quickly, no doubt due to the scenic surroundings. The race is held in the crispness of November and begins before sunrise, competitors are encouraged to bring a headlamp. “It was an awesome experience to watch the sunrise in Cades Cove,” said Rita.
Another Smoky Mountain race they have participated in is the Great Smoky Mountain Half Marathon. This gorgeous run through the scenic mountains of the Blue Ridge Mountains straddles the Tennessee-North Carolina border. The race begins at an elevation of about 880 feet above sea level and gradually climbs to 1,100 feet during the 13.1-mile trek.
One of their favorites is the annual 5K event in Birmingham called the Mutt Strut. The race is set up on the UAB Campus Green. This springtime event provides support for our four-legged friends and is sponsored by Hand in Paw. Every competitor brings their furry running partner.
The Top Gun Night Run, a 6K race was held to honor a fallen Blue Angel pilot, Jeff Kuss, whose jet crashed while practicing for a show. The race has had two annual runs so far and was used to raise money for a special memorial. The race is held in Smyrna, Tennessee and provides funds for the upkeep of the memorial. “I love running in the night races,” said Rita.
Other races, walks, and hikes they have engaged in include wearing bells in the Jingle Bell Run, supporting Make-A-Wish foundation, Freedom Run in Rainsville, Hero’s Run in Chattanooga in honor of terrorist attack victims, and many more. This mother-daughter team stay fit while supporting causes that are near and dear to their hearts.
Rita’s Motto: “Running is cheaper than therapy.”
Emily’s Motto: “I don’t view running as something I have to do, but something I get to do. I don’t take this ability for granted.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday editions.
