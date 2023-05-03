Whitten honored for service to DeKalb County youth

RAINSVILLE, Ala.--(Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook Page) The DeKalb County Board of Education met on Thursday, April 27.
DeKalb County District Judge Steve Whitmire along with the DeKalb County Board of Education members, honored Thomas Whitten, who recently retired from the DeKalb Youth Services. Judge Whitmire presented Whitten with a proclamation from House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter and Senator Steve Livingston, honoring him for his many years of service to the children of our area. A reception was held in Whitten’s honor after the Board meeting.
During the Worksession, the audience was treated to a musical number, from The Beauty and Beast Jr. play, performed by the Ruhama Fine Arts After School Program.
The play will be held at the DeKalb Theater this weekend, on May 5 beginning at 7:00 p.m. and two performances on May 6, beginning at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $5.
The DeKalb County Board of Education went into Executive Session with no action taken.
The bid for a Fyffe High School Digital Sign by Cryer Signs in the amount of $42,022.20 was approved by the Board.
The following Retirements were approved:
• Bradley Waddell - Bus Driver - Fyffe High School - Retirement - 6/1/23
• Pat Gregory - CNP Worker - Valley Head High School - Retirement - 6/1/23
• Kelley Maddox - Science Teacher - Valley Head High School - Retirement - 6/1/23
• Vickie Naylor - Itinerant Special Education Paraprofessional - Crossville High School - Retirement - 6/1/23
• Rhonda Jones - Bus Driver - Plainview High School - Retirement - 6/1/23
• Sandra Freeman - Itinerant Special Education Paraprofessional - Fyffe Special Services Center - Retirement - 6/1/23
• Carol Slay - Elementary Teacher - Plainview High School - Retirement - 6/1/23
• Angela Camp - Elementary Teacher - Valley Head High School - Retirement - 6/1/23
• Eve Biddle - Business Education Teacher - Sylvania High School - Retirement - 6/1/23
• Sharlyn Huber - P.E. Teacher - Ider High School - Retirement - 6/1/23
• Teresa Coots - CNP Worker - Sylvania High School - Retirement - 6/1/23
• Phil Bryan - Principal - Crossville Elementary School - Retirement -
7/1/23
The following Resignations were approved:
• Issac Dismuke - EL Teacher - Crossville High School - Resignation - 4/18/23
• Ashlynn Jones - English Language Arts Teacher - Ider High School - Resignation - 5/27/23
• Robi Coker - P.E. Teacher and Boys Basketball Coach - Plainview High School - Resignation - 4/4/23
• Katherine Suzanne Smith - Itinerant Speech Language Pathologist - District - Resignation - 4/28/23
• Kayla Williams - Elementary Teacher - Ider High School - Resignation - 6/1/23
• Bryant Nelson - Secondary Social Sciences Teacher and Assistant Football Coaching Duties - Crossville High School - Resignation - 6/1/23
• Mark Whitt - Secondary P.E./Health Teacher and Boys Basketball Coach - Ider High School - Resignation - 5/26/23
The following Leaves of Absence were granted:
• Jordon Wright - CNP Worker - Plainview High School - 3/24/23-5/5/23
• Jennifer Davis - Pre-K Teacher - Ider High School - 4/4/23-5/4/23
• Antonia Cordell - English Language Arts Teacher - Crossville Middle School - 1/3/23-5/26/23 (Extended from 3/1/23)
• Kim Maness - Academic Supervisor - Central Office - 2/22/23-5/7/23 (Extended from 4/13/23)
• Whitney Whiteside - Assistant Principal - Plainview High School - 5/30/23-7/31/23
• Morgan Dunn - Kindergarten Teacher - Crossville Elementary School - 8/1/23-9/4/23
• Brenda Nash - Assistant Custodian - Collinsville High School - 4/5/23-6/5/23
• Brenda Gembe-Bautista - Migrant Liaison - Collinsville High School - 3/14/23-5/26/23
• Laura King - Elementary Teacher - Geraldine High School - 4/14/23-5/12/23
The following On the Job Injury were approved:
• Laura King - Elementary Teacher - Geraldine High School - 0 days
• Susan Shankles - CNP Worker - Plainview High School - 0.5 days
• Susan Nelson - CNP Worker - Crossville Elementary School - 0 days
• Amanda Potter - CNP Worker - Fyffe High School - 3 days
• Carrie Atchley - High School Counselor - Sylvania High School - 2 days
The following Transfers were made:
• Darin Bell from Elementary Counselor to High School Counselor at Plainview High School (2023-034) (Effective 5/1/23)
• Robin Potter from Elementary Teacher at Collinsville High School to Elementary Teacher at Plainview High School (2023-035) (Effective 8/1/23)
The following Placements were made: (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification)
Certified
• Rachel Goolesby - Secondary English Language Arts Teacher - Fyffe High School (Effective 8/1/23)
• April Parnell - Elementary Teacher - Sylvania High School (Effective 8/1/23)
• Cale Black - P.E. Teacher and Boys Basketball Coach - Plainview High School (Effective 8/1/23)
• Jennifer Clifton - ELA Teacher (Leave from 4/3/23-5/26/23) - Crossville Middle School
Support
• Laura Oliver - CNP Worker - Geraldine High School (Effective 4/3/23)
• Misty Day - CNP Worker - Geraldine High School (Effective 3/17/23)
• Bruce Beam - Assistant Custodian (9-month/7-hour) - Plainview High School (Effective 5/1/23)
DeKalb County Superintendent of Education, Wayne Lyles announced that Plainview High School had achieved Level 1 Certification in Marzano High-Reliability Schools.
Lyles also announced that Crossville High School Agribusiness Teacher Adam Amos and Sylvania High School Will Dodd had earned the 2023 Agriscience Education Extended School Year grant.
DeKalb County Schools that were recognized for their Participation in the 2022 NAEP Administration were as follows: Crossville Middle School, Fyffe High School, Collinsville High School, Plainview High School, Ider High School, and Valley Head High School.
Superintendent Lyles announced that Henagar Jr. High School feeder pattern to include both Sylvania High School and Ider High School
The date of the next Board of Education meeting will be held on May 11. A Work Session will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the regular meeting to follow at 5:00 p.m. in the Meeting Room at the Facilities Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.