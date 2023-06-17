NACC offers theatre workshops; spots open for teens

Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) Campus is thrilled for the arrival of two summer youth theatre workshop camps this summer. These workshops aim to teach and develop the fundamentals of theatre among the young individuals in our community. With a wide range of activities including acting, dance, song, painting, drawing, model building, and show performance, participants are guaranteed an educational and fun-filled experience.
The first camp, the Summer Youth Theatre Workshop, will take place from June 26 to June 30. It will run from Monday to Friday, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is for children aged 4 to 12. Young theatre enthusiasts will have the opportunity to explore various aspects of theatre and hone their skills under the guidance of experienced instructors. While registration for this camp has closed, NACC is offering a camp for older students with a few spots still open.
For older participants, aged 13 to 18, NACC is hosting a Mean Girls Jr. Show workshop. Running from July 17 to July 28, this camp will also operate from Monday to Friday, between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. With an emphasis on cultivating advanced theatre techniques and staging a captivating production, this workshop offers a unique opportunity for aspiring actors and performers. The cost for this two-week experience is $75, ensuring that participants receive high quality instruction and guidance.
The NACC Campus is dedicated to providing a nurturing environment for young talent to thrive. These summer youth theatre workshop camps offer an excellent platform for children and teenagers to explore their creative abilities, build confidence, and make lasting memories. If you want to sign up for the Mean Girls Jr. Show workshop, contact gillilandt@nacc.edu or (256) 638-4418 ext. 2218, but act quick before all available spots fill up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.