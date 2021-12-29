A chicken in every pot and bright and happy wishes for 2022

The well-known phrase “a chicken in every pot” was first attributed to King Henry the IV of France as a way to win favor with the French people. Later on, the phrase was used in political campaign ads for President Herbert Hoover. Over the years, the phrase has been repeated by other politicians, philosophers, and economists to denote a period of time categorized by wealth, success, prosperity, and security. In this coming year, I wish you and yours a time of peace, increase, and well-being. To convey this tiding of well wishes, I hope you will enjoy some easy recipes that use fresh chicken--not necessarily in a pot, but in a baking pan. Happy New Year!
Creamy Smothered Chicken
• 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
• 6 Mozzarella cheese slices
• 1 cup sour cream
• 1 cup freshly shredded Parmesan cheese, divided
• 1 TBSP. cornstarch
• 1 tsp. basil
• 1/2 tsp. oregano
• 1 tsp. garlic powder
• 1/4 tsp. salt
• 1/4 tsp. black pepper
• 4-6 bacon slices, cooked and crumbled
Chopped parsley, garnish
Place chicken breasts in a baking dish coated with olive oil. Top each breast with a slice of Mozzarella cheese. In a bowl, stir together the sour cream, 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, cornstarch, basil, oregano, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Pour evenly over the chicken. Top with the remaining 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese. Bake uncovered for one hour at 375 degrees. Garnish with crumbled bacon and parsley. Can serve the smothered chicken over cooked rice.
Lemon Asian Chicken
• 5-6 boneless chicken breasts, cut into equal halves
• 1 (6 oz.) can frozen lemonade, thawed
• ¼ cup soy sauce
• ½ tsp. mirin cooking seasoning, optional
• 1 tsp. minced garlic
• 1/8 tsp. oregano
• 1/8 tsp. orange peel
• Pinch of chili powder
• Black pepper to taste
• 2 TBSP. butter, cut into pieces
Place the chicken in a baking pan with the butter. Whisk all of the sauce ingredients together in a bowl, and pour evenly over the chicken. Bake at 400 degrees for 45 minutes or until done; flip the chicken over once during the cooking process. Serve with cooked rice or noodles.
Lemon Butter Baked Chicken with Almonds
• 6 small chicken breasts
• Olive oil
• ½ TBSP. fresh lemon juice
• 4 TBSP. butter, cut into pieces
• 4 TBSP. sliced almonds
• ¼ tsp. garlic powder
• ¼ tsp. sweet paprika
• 1/8 tsp. crushed tarragon leaves
• Sea salt and cracked black pepper to taste
• Garnish with additional lemon slices
Place the chicken breasts in a lightly greased 9x13 baking dish. Drizzle the chicken evenly with the olive oil and the lemon juice. Sprinkle the garlic powder, sweet paprika, and tarragon over the chicken. Sprinkle the sliced almonds evenly over top of each chicken breast, and place pieces of butter on top. Bake uncovered at 375 degrees for one hour or until chicken is done. Can slice this chicken and serve on a bed of fresh greens.
French Onion Dip Chicken
• 1/2 cup French Onion dip, prepared
• 1/4 cup milk
• 6-8 boneless and skinless chicken breasts
• 1 cup Ritz Crackers, crushed
• 1 1/2 TBSP. butter, melted
In a bowl, stir together the onion dip and milk. Place the chicken breasts in a lightly greased 9x13 baking dish. Spoon the dip mixture evenly over the chicken. Sprinkle the crushed crackers over the top of the chicken, and drizzle with the melted butter. Bake for 50-60 minutes at 350 degrees, or until the chicken is done and fork tender. Serve this chicken over mashed potatoes or sautéed fresh vegetables.
— Amy Fischer lives in Fort Payne, Alabama, and is a Southern food enthusiast who loves to spend time in the kitchen creating tasty recipes. You can contact her at facebook.com/MySouthernTable.
