Possible medical cannabis facility discussed at meeting

HENAGAR, Ala.-- The City of Henagar hosted its second Community meeting on Tuesday, May 2, regarding a proposed medical cannabis facility, to locate in the City.
In the 2021 legislative session, The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) was established and signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey.
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission began considering applications on September 1, 2022. Only five licenses to grow in the state of Alabama will be awarded. Thirty-eight have applied for the license. RX Connections President Troy King applied for an integrated license for a potential facility in Henagar.
King, a former Alabama Attorney General, said that along with having many dear friends in the area, he picked Henagar as a potential site for a reason.
“When we began looking for the perfect site, we gravitated towards North Alabama” stated King. “We gravitated toward an area that was hit hard by NAFTA (North Alabama Free Trade Agreement) and saw a lot of jobs leave and we came to explore the possibility, and I’ll be honest, we were greeted so warmly up here by everyone.”
The operation if awarded for Henagar, will be a seed-to-sale location. They would grow, process, distribute, and operate dispensaries. Workers would go through background checks and receive all necessary training to be successful. The goal of RX Connections is to hire employees from the area.
King stated that up to 200 jobs would be created with pay that would be starting at $15 per hour. Second Tier Managers would have a salary of $50 to $60K per year, Director Level Salary would range from $85- to $120K per year. The company would provide a full benefits package and advancement opportunities.
The economic impact of the creation of 200 jobs would directly affect
Henagar with $8,079,972 in compensation to workers, according to Jobs EQ.
RX Connection requests that you let your voices be heard and share your comments with the AL Medical Cannabis Commission, whether they be for or against the proposed facility. Scan the QR code Located on the front page picture to go directly to their site.
(Full video on Southern Torch Facebook Page)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.