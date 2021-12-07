Valley Head welcomes familiar face as new SRO

Lamar Bray is the School Resource Officer (SRO) at Valley Head High School, he was placed in the position last March. Bray said after years of working nights and weekends his new schedule is a nice change. His service record includes working as Chief of Police in both Mentone and Valley Head sequentially, working for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, and working private security.
The responsibilities of a SRO include being a truancy officer, home welfare checks, perimeter checks, working traffic, and doing background checks on information given to the school in regard to each student. “My foremost responsibility here is the safety of the children and staff,” said Bray.
Bray said what he likes most about his new job is the opportunity to get to know the children under his care. Bray makes a point of telling the children to choose good role models. “I try to get the children to understand who are looking out for their best interests and who are not,” said Bray.
Bray also has a message for parents. “If I could tell parents anything it would be to remember their children should come first and to know where your children are going and who they are with,” said Bray. “Find out who they are talking to on the phone with and who they are texting.”
One of the problems Bray is encountering is children who vape. According to the January 13, 2020 New York Times.com “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state agencies have reported 2,602 lung injury cases that required hospitalization and 59 deaths linked to vaping.” Bray said, “I’ve seen students as young as fifteen vaping. Thankfully, some tell me they are working on kicking the habit.”
Bray will be attending Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) classes in preparation to teach D.A.R.E. classes at V.H.H.S. The classes are designed to educate students about the consequences of drug abuse and the skills for resisting peer pressure to experiment with illegal drugs, alcohol, and tobacco.
Big praise is given by Bray to the administration and staff at V.H.H.S. “I enjoy working with (Principal) Mr. Dupree and (Assistant Principal) Mr. Day,” said Bray. Bray also said he is happy about the security system at the school which includes perimeter fencing. “No one can just walk on campus,” said Bray. “Everyone, even parents, have to be buzzed in at the front and even then they do not have full access to the building.”
Lamar’s Motto: “Everyone complains about the weather, but nobody does anything about it.”
