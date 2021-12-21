Santa-approved Christmas cookies

Baking cookies at Christmastime is a popular pastime for many people. And giving cookies to neighbors and friends, a gesture of generosity and hospitality, is a tradition that dates back hundreds of years. Gingerbread men were found on the royal table during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I, and Linzer cookies, with origins dating back to 17th century Austria, are made with almond flour and filled with jam or preserves. A tin of Christmas cookies is a perfect hostess gift, and every Christmas buffet table deserves a large platter of homemade cookies. One day last week my coworkers and I received a plate of freshly baked cookies from one of our fellow friends and coworkers, Shannon Pair. An amazing baker, Shannon prepared several varieties of cookies, and the thumbprint cookies and peanut butter almond bark clusters are two of the delicious cookies she made. Nothing is more delightful and appreciated as a plate of cookies this time of year, so bake some cookies to share with friends and family alike, but be sure to save a few for Santa, too.
Mini Peanut Butter M&M Cookies
No flour needed for this miniature peanut butter cookie recipe!
• 1 large egg
• 1 cup creamy peanut butter
• 1 cup sugar
• 1 ¼ tsp. pure vanilla extract
• ¾ cup miniature chocolate M&M baking bits
Use a hand mixer to mix together the egg, peanut butter, sugar, and vanilla extract. The mixture will be thick. Stir in the miniature M&M baking bits and mix well. Drop by rounded teaspoons onto cookie sheets lined with parchment paper. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 8-12 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. (Makes about 26-30 cookies.)
Caramel-Apple Cookies
This soft cookie, with a chewy caramel center, is one of my husband’s favorite cookies.
• 1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 8 TBSP. butter, softened
• 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
• 1 large egg
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 1 TBSP. all-purpose flour
• 1/2 tsp. baking powder
• 1/2 tsp. baking soda
• 3/4 tsp. salt
• ¼ tsp. apple pie spice
• 1 1/2 cups old fashioned oats
• 1 large apple, finely chopped (about one cup)
• 3/4 cup Kraft caramel bits
Line baking sheets with parchment paper and grease lightly. In a mixing bowl, beat the brown sugar, granulated sugar, and butter together until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla extract; beat until smooth. In a separate bowl, whisk together the 1 cup flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, oats, and (optional) apple pie spice. Add to the batter and mix well. Toss the apples with the 1 TBSP. flour; fold apples into the batter. Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls, at least 2 inches apart, onto the prepared cookie sheets. Press several caramel bits into the middle of each dough ball. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 8-12 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove to a wire rack and allow to cool. (Makes 30-32 cookies.)
Peanut Butter Bark Cluster Cookies
Once you start eating these crunchy, sweet cookies, you won’t be able to stop with just one!
• 1 package white almond bark, coarsely chopped
• 1 cup creamy peanut butter
• 2 cups Rice Krispies
• 1 cup chopped pecans or 1 cup dry roasted peanuts
• 2 cups miniature marshmallows
In a large bowl, heat the almond bark in a microwave (50% power) for one minute. Add the peanut butter, and continue to heat at 20-second intervals, stirring until smooth. Stir in the Rice Krispies and nuts; allow to cool for a few minutes. Stir in the miniature marshmallows. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto wax paper. Allow to cool and stand until set. Store in an airtight container.
Judy’s Thumbprint Cookies
This wonderful recipe is one of Shannon’s specialties and was given to her by her friend Judy Grimmitt.
• 1 cup butter, softened
• ½ cup powdered sugar
• ½ cup sugar
• 2 egg yolks
• 1 tsp. vanilla extract
• ½ tsp. salt
• 2 ½ cups plus 1 TBSP. all-purpose flour
• Finely chopped almonds
• Raspberry seedless jam, orange marmalade, or any favorite jam
Whisk together the flour and salt and set aside. Beat the butter, powdered sugar, and granulated sugar together until fluffy. Add the egg yolks and vanilla extract; mix until blended. Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture, in increments, and continue to mix until incorporated. Dough will be stiff. Chill for 30 minutes to an hour. Remove and roll into balls; roll the outer edges in finely chopped almonds. Press an indentation into the center of each dough ball, and add the jam of your liking. Place cookies on parchment lined cookie sheets and bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 10 minutes; cook longer if you want a crisper cookie. Cookies will need to rest for 5 minutes before placing on a cooling rack. Makes about 40 cookies.
— Amy Fischer lives in Fort Payne, Alabama, and is a Southern food enthusiast who loves to spend time in the kitchen creating tasty recipes. You can contact her at facebook.com/MySouthernTable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.