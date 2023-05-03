FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- Donna Thornton has been named as the Interim Managing Editor of the Times-Journal, Southern Torch President Nick Jones, announced Monday.
Thornton started her career at the Sand Mountain Reporter in 1986 and has served as the Managing Editor since February of this year.
Thornton has a wealth of newspaper knowledge, covering an array of topics, and looks forward to reporting the news to the DeKalb County area.
Thornton graduated from Boaz High School and obtained her degree from the University of Alabama.
Thornton and her husband William, who works for AL.com, have one daughter Sophia.
“I’m pleased to have this opportunity to spend time working in the Fort Payne area” stated Thornton.
“ I look forward to meeting more members of the community, and working with the Times-Journal staff, to keep the people of our region informed, during this transition period” concluded Thornton.
