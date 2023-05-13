Marine Toys for Tots thanks city for support

The DeKalb Marine Toys for Tots non-profit offered thanks to the City of Fort Payne May 2, presenting the city council with a plaque recognizing its contributions to the 2022 campaign.
In reporting the on the campaign’s results, Coordinator LaRue Hardinger said “once again, DeKalb Marine Toys for Tots, with help from this entire community, has improvised, adapted and overcome.”
The 2022 campaign was the 75th anniversary of the Marine Toys for Tots program. There were 833 campaigns conducted across the United States.
According to the non-profit’s “after action” report to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, 10,672 toys were distributed to 1,476 children. Included in that total were toys given to five other non-profits so they could provide for families seeking their assistance.
In 10 campaigns, from 2013 to 2022, the non-profit has distributed 66,232 toys have been distributed to 10,357 children in need.
The 2023 application to MTFT Foundation for Detachment 1404 to conduct the campaign in DeKalb County has been approved, according to Hardinger.
Hardinger said the campaign received notable media/publicity support from the Fort Payne Times-Journal, Southern Torch, IC Radio, Mountain Valley News, FP Chamber of Commerce, WZOB Radio, WVSM Radio, and WAFF TV, WAAY TV, and the North East Alabama Marine Corps League Facebook page.
Thanks were also offered to the City of Fort Payne for allowing the non-profit to use space on the DeKalb Theatre marquee; to the Fort Payne Police Department for providing security at the toy building; to Sgt. Jesse Coleman, Scottsboro United State Marine recruiter, for his support; and to the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce board for recognizing the TFT coordinator as Christmas Parade Grand Marshal.
The Fort Payne High School JROTC came through for campaign in 2022, as well as the Department of Human Resources, the City of Fort Payne, DeKalb County Commission, Alabama Band, and a host of businesses, industries, clubs, organizations, and individuals, according to Hardinger.
