Some of us here in North Alabama enjoyed a couple of inches of snow last weekend. It was a beautiful sight. The snow was gone pretty quickly, though, as the temperatures rose to above freezing the following day. My family and I noticed that many of our local businesses decided to close when the weather authorities announced that a winter storm was approaching. As the first snowflakes began to fall, the businesses that decided to remain open were quickly closing their doors, too. For several days prior to the storm warning, people flocked to the grocery stores to purchase the essentials, including bread and milk. There’s something about an upcoming snow day that sparks our hunger for bread and our thirst for milk. My family prefers something a bit more filling, however, like beef stew or spaghetti and meatballs. I looked ahead at the long-range forecast, and there’s a chance for some more snow one day soon.
So, be sure to stock up on the necessary food items, and make some shelf space for a loaf of bread and carton of milk. You will need them.
Broccoli Chicken Casserole
• 24 oz. frozen chopped broccoli, cooked
• 1 cup Minute Instant rice
• 8 oz. Cheez Whiz
• 1 (12.5 oz.) can white chunk chicken breast
• ½ stick salted butter
• 1 cup water
• 1 (10.5 oz.) can cream of mushroom soup
• 1 small onion, chopped
Cook the frozen broccoli in the microwave per directions on the package. Combine all of the above ingredients, stir well. Pour into a well-greased casserole dish and bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees. (My late mother-in-law made this beloved casserole for her boys when they were growing up.)
Chicken and Poblano Peppers Cream Soup
• 4 cups cooked chicken, shredded
• 8 TBSP. butter
• 1 large onion, minced
• 2/3 cup sliced carrots
• 2 garlic cloves, minced
• 3 medium poblano peppers, seeded and chopped
• 1 ½ tsp. kosher salt
• ¼ tsp. ground thyme
• ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
• 1 tsp. ground cumin
• 6 ½ cups chicken broth
• 2 cups heavy whipping cream
• ¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
• ¾ cup Pepper Jack cheese, shredded
Garnish: Tortilla strips and crispy fried jalapeno pieces
In a large pot, melt the butter over medium to medium-high heat and sauté the onions, carrots, garlic, and poblano peppers until tender, about 15 minutes. Stir in the salt, thyme, black pepper, and cumin. Sauté for an additional 3-5 minutes. Add the chicken broth and cream and bring to a simmer; reduce the heat and cook for 15-20 minutes. Use an immersion blender to blend the soup until smooth. Stir in the cooked chicken and simmer for 20-30 minutes; stir often. Add the cilantro and shredded cheese. Will keep stored in the refrigerator for up to three days.
Vanilla Sugar Cookies
• 4 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
• ½ cup unsalted butter, softened
• 1 cup sugar
• 1 large egg
• 2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
• 1 ½ cups + 2 TBSP. all-purpose flour, leveled
• ½ tsp. baking powder
• Pinch of salt
• 2 TBSP. cornstarch
• 4 TBSP. powdered sugar and/or sanding sugar
In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, and cornstarch; set aside. In a separate bowl, cream together the cream cheese and butter; add the sugar and blend until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla extract, and mix until combined. Add the flour mixture to the cream cheese mixture, mixing on low until just combined. Cover the dough and chill for at least one hour. Remove dough from refrigerator and roll into 1 or 2- inch balls. (Coat surface and/or hands with some powdered sugar if needed.) Place balls on parchment lined baking sheets about 2 inches apart. Slightly flatten the tops. Bake in a preheated 375-degree oven for 8-10 minutes, or until just set and edges are slightly browned. Remove from the oven and dust with powdered sugar, sanding sugar, or a combination of the two. Makes about 32 cookies.
— Amy Fischer lives in Fort Payne, Alabama, and is a Southern food enthusiast who loves to spend time in the kitchen creating tasty recipes. You can contact her at facebook.com/MySouthernTable.
