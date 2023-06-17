Opioid settlement funds to go for EMA trailer

FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- The DeKalb County Commission discussed how to use the money it will receive as a result the settlement of an opioid lawsuit at its meeting Tuesday.
In 2021, a coalition of attorney generals from 47 states announced a multi-million dollar settlement with several drug companies for their roles in the opioid epidemic. The DeKalb County Commission will receive $975,000 from the current opioid settlement over a period of years to offset the costs of dealing with drug addiction. To date, the County has received $252,000 in settlement funds. The Commission will form a committee to help determine the distribution of funds from the settlement.
Money from the settlement must be used for a specific purpose. At least 70% of the money must go to preventing a future opioid addiction outbreak and 15% can cover the costs already inflicted on the state.
The Commission approved the purchase of a mobile unit trailer for the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency out of these settlement funds. The trailer will be essential in responding to chemical emergencies. The trailer will also be outfitted with chemical suits and breathing apparatus that will protect the first responders.
The Commission approved July 21-23, as the Back to School Sales Tax Holiday. This gives shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, books, and clothing free of the state's four percent sales or use tax.
DeKalb County Road Superintendent Tom Broyles advised the Commission that the paving contractor will be in DeKalb County this week and departments would have roads ready for paving.
DeKalb County Engineer Ben Luther requested that the Commission award the bid for resurfacing County Road 89, in the Mentone area, to Charles Watts. The bid submitted by Charles Watts was under the amount approved by the Rebuild Alabama Grant of $250,000.
Luther also requested that the speed limit be set on County Road 494, to 35 mph. The Commission passed the Speed Limit Resolution.
In other business, the Commission:
• Approved the Exemption List for Arrow Disposal/Town of Powell
• Moving a part-time employee to full-time in Rural Public Transportation
• The lateral transfer of employees between the Commission and Probate Office
• New hires in jail personnel at the DeKalb County Sherriff’s Office
The DeKalb County Commission's next meeting is July 11, at 10 a.m. (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook)
