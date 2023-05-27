Kicking off events: Passion project to support CAC

June Jam events are slated to tune up before the weekend officially arrives.
On Thursday, June 1, special events kick off with an especially important one – Teddy Gentry’s Singing with the Stars talent competition at the Fort Payne City Auditorium.
“I love all the Jam events through the years,” Teddy Gentry shared.
“My passion is Singing with the Stars, both, because it encourages young people to step forward and showcase their talents as well as the event raises money for a great cause – The DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center,” Gentry said.
“And this year I want to express a special thank you to Liz Wheatley for all her years of dedication to the kids and to the Advocacy Center.”
Wheatley retired earlier this month from her role as executive director of the center. As founding director, she had been with the center since it’s opening.
“We are sure going to miss her in her retirement,” Gentry said.
Tickets remain for the show, Sherri Bristol, CAC victim assistant said and may be purchased in advance by calling the CAC at 256-997-9700. Advance tickets are $10; tickets at the door will be $15.
Additionally, Gentry announced a new event during Fan Appreciation Week: Teddy Gentry's Coin Show on June 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Buffalo Coin Shop, located in the ALABAMA Fan Club & Museum in Fort Payne. Tickets go on-sale at the shop on day of show. Proceeds benefit the DeKalb County Child Advocacy Center. The event will feature one-of-a-kind collectors coins, full collections and special deals on everything in the store.
This marks the eighth Singing with the Stars contest. It returned last year after a two-year COVID-19-required break. For the first time, the competition is part of the lead-up to June
Jam, revived this year by Gentry and Alabama bandmate Randy Owen.
It marks the first June Jam since 1997.
Doors will open at 4 p.m. for Singing with the Stars and the show will begin at 6 p.m.
In addition to the contest, the show features a concert from Wildwood, and performances from talented young singers from DeKalb and Shelby counties and Oxford. Alabama tribute group, Boys in the Band will vote to determine the top three, as performers compete for first, second and third-place prizes.
Competitors are: Branson Jones, Ace Chatman, and Molly Mauney, from Fort Payne High School; Cason Hudgins from Oxford High School; Lynnox Poe from Oak Mountain Middle School; Lille Guy from Chelsea Middle School; McKenna Mitchell from Henagar Middle School; Anna Beth McSpadden and Jada Casey, from Sylvania High School; Ansley Stone Newton from Little Ridge Intermediate School; Andrea Perez from Fyffe High School; Laney Travis and Elizabeth Suter, homeschooled; and Karlie Mann from Ider High School.
“We appreciate the support from Teddy Gentry, contestants and the community so we can continue helping at-risk and abused children,” Bristol said.
