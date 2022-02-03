Recently, someone asked me, “What else can I make with ground beef this week besides spaghetti sauce, taco meat, or hamburgers?” Using cooked ground beef works perfectly in a vast number of recipes and lends itself to a wide variety of cuisines, from Italian and Mexican to Greek and German foods. Like many families, we get tired of the “same old, same old” every week, but it is also nice to have a few recipes that are tried and true and can satisfy the pickiest of family members. I have met very few people who actually like Hamburger Helper, so instead of using a box of the “meal helper” or relying on any of your standard dishes this week, try one of these ground beef recipes. A change of pace is just what you need.
Easy Homemade Chili
• 1 large onion, chopped
• 2 ¼ lbs. lean ground beef
• 1/8 cup red wine vinegar
• 1 (14.5 oz.) can petite diced tomatoes, undrained
• 2 (15 oz.) cans tomato sauce
• 1 cup water
• ½ cup ketchup
• 1 (27 oz.) can pinto beans, drained
• 1 (16 oz.) can kidney beans, drained
• ¼ TBSP. brown sugar
• 3 TBSP. chili powder
• ¾ tsp. garlic salt
• ½ tsp. black pepper
• 1 tsp. paprika
• Pinch or two of cumin
• ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
Cook the ground beef and chopped onions in a large soup pot over medium-high heat. Drain the grease. Return to the pot and add the red wine vinegar and cook for one minute. Stir in all of the other ingredients. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat; simmer over low heat for at least one hour, up to 3 hours, and stir occasionally. Serve with shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream.
Burrito Casserole
• 1 lb. ground beef
• ¼ cup chopped onion
• 1 (1 oz.) package taco seasoning mix
• 6 large flour tortillas
• 1 (16 oz.) can refried beans
• 3 cups shredded Mexican blend cheese or cheddar cheese
• 1 (10.5 oz.) can cream of mushroom soup
• ½ cup sour cream
In a skillet, brown the ground beef and onion; drain. Add the taco seasoning and stir in the refried beans. In a bowl, stir together the soup and sour cream. Spread half of the sour cream mixture in the bottom of a casserole dish. Tear up three tortillas and spread over the sour cream mixture. Spoon half of the meat and bean mixture over the top. Add 1 cup of cheese over the top. Repeat the layers. Sprinkle the remaining 1 cup of cheese over the top and bake, uncovered, in a preheated 350-degree oven for 20-30 minutes.
Mini Meatloaves
• 2 lbs. ground beef
• 1 ½ cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
• 1 packet onion soup mix
• Pinch of ground mustard powder
• 1 small onion, diced
• 2 large eggs
• ¾ cup bread crumbs
• ½ cup water
• 1/3 cup ketchup
Stir all ingredients together in a large bowl until ingredients are well incorporated. Shape into 6-8 mini loaves and place on a greased foil lined baking sheet. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven until a thermometer inserted in the center registers 165 degrees or no pink remains, approximately 35-40 minutes.
Mexican Ro-Tel Linguine
• 1 1/2 lbs. ground beef
• 8 oz. linguine
• 1 (10 oz.) can Mild RoTel Tomatoes, undrained
• 1/3 cup diced onion
• 1 garlic clove, minced
• 1 TBSP. salted butter, plus more for buttering the casserole dish
• 2 TBSP. all-purpose flour
• 2 cups milk
• 8 oz. shredded cheddar cheese, plus ¼ cup for the top
• Salt and pepper to taste
• Garnish with cilantro
In a skillet, brown the ground beef with the onions and garlic; drain and return to the pan. Add the Ro-Tel tomatoes. In a pot of boiling water, cook the linguine for about 6 minutes; drain, rinse with water, and set aside. Melt the butter in a saucepan. Stir in the flour. Add the milk and whisk until thickened. Add the cheese and stir until melted. Combine the ground beef, linguine and cheese sauce together. Add salt and pepper to taste. Pour mixture into a greased casserole dish. Bake in a preheated 400-degree oven for 15 - 20 minutes until it starts to bubble. Sprinkle the additional cheese over the top and garnish with some fresh cilantro.
— Amy Fischer lives in Fort Payne, Alabama, and is a Southern food enthusiast who loves to spend time in the kitchen creating tasty recipes. You can contact her at facebook.com/MySouthernTable.
