Judith Ann Neelley parole hearing set for May 25

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles set 79 parole hearings and 42 hearings on requested pardons this week – to be heard between Tuesday, May 23 and Thursday, May 25.
It is likely that most attention will be given this week to one hearing in particular – that of Judith Ann Neelley, convicted in DeKalb County for the murder of a 13-year-old child in 1982.
Neelley’s hearing is scheduled Thursday.
The family of her victim, Lisa Ann Millican, have urged individuals and elected officials to protest parole for Neelley.
“With each parole, typically there will be less exposure. The less exposure there is, the less protesting there'll be," Cassie Millican, wife of Lisa’s brother and spokesperson for the family said.
Neelley was convicted in the kidnapping, torture, rape and murder of the girl in 1983. Jurors recommended a sentence of life without parole for her – then a teenaged mother – but Circuit Judge
Randall Cole sentenced her to death.
Neelley remained on death row until 1999, when outgoing Gov. Fob James commuted her sentence to life as one of his last acts in office.
Then district attorney Mike O’Dell said in a 2013 statement that James made the decision without consulting local prosecutors or the state attorney general. He said James thought the sentence after his commutation would automatically be life in prison without parole, as the jury had recommended.
That wasn’t the case. The commutation made Neelley eligible for parole, and put the family of her Alabama victim in the position of fighting against her release 40 years after the Millican’ death.
Judith Neelley was found guilty of luring the 13-year-old girl from a Georgia shopping mall. The girl was held for days, and raped repeatedly by Alvin Neelley.
Judith Neelley took the girl to the rim of Little River Canyon, and when efforts to kill her by injecting her with drain cleaner failed, she shot the girl and pushed her into the canyon.
Alvin Neelley died in a Georgia prison, after he was convicted in the murder of Janice Chatman.
