‘Run for the Wall’ receives support in Fort Payne

A small but dedicated group stood in sprinkles of rain Tuesday afternoon on the 49th Street North overpass, waving smaller U.S. flags underneath the Fort Payne Fire Department’s large one suspended above Interstate 59 from a ladder truck.
They were there to witness and wave on participants in the Run for the Wall, 10-day motorcycle journey from Ontario, California to Washington, D.C.
It is the 33rd time for riders to make their way cross country, arriving in the nation’s capital for Memorial Day in honor of U.S. prisoners of war, and service members missing in action or killed in action from all wars.
For many of those years, members of the Northeast Alabama Marine Corps League Detachment 1404 and others have gathered at the overpass to show their support for the group of riders and their mission as they pass through Fort Payne on their way to D.C.
Members of the Fort Payne fire department, Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine, and Valley Head Mayor Michael Key – also a member of the Marine Corps detachment – were there to wave at riders and passing motorists who honked their horns as they saw the flags displayed on the overpass.
Northeast Alabama Marine Corps League Detachment 1404 Commandant Barbara Dove and member Michael Key said they’d been coming out for years to show their support for the riders.
Charles and Glenda Martin said the Marine Corps League started the vigil at the overpass about a dozen years ago, inviting members and the public to come out and stand with them as they waited for and waved on the motorcyclists.
Day 7 of the Run for the Wall brought riders on the Southern Route from Meridian, Mississippi through Gadsden and on to Fort Payne on the way to Chattanooga.
The run divided into three separate routes over the years for safety reasons as the number of riders increased, adding first the Southern Route, then a Midway Route.
Participants in the Run, with an escort from several law enforcement vehicles, passed under the overpass at about 3 p.m. – a long line of motorcycles of various kinds, traveling two or three abreast, many waving to acknowledge the show of support.
The run’s mission is “To promote healing among ALL veterans and their families and friends, to call for an accounting of all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action (POW/MIA), to honor the memory of those Killed in Action (KIA) from all wars, and to support our military personnel all over the world,” according to the Run for the Wall website.
