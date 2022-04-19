The distinctive odor that reaches your nose when you open up a new can of tennis balls is one of the best smells in the world! It is officially tennis season and a favorite time of the year for our family. Recently, my son and his high school varsity teammates won second place in region sectionals and now advance to the state tournament. In honor of the team’s smashing season, I will “point” you to a few recipes created with “love.” So, invite some guests over, “set” your table with springtime décor, and “serve” up a few delicious dishes. This one is dedicated to all of the tennis players and tennis fans out there.
Parmesan Crusted Continental Chicken with Backcourt Broccoli
This recipe is an Ace!
3-4 cups fresh broccoli florets
3-4 TBSP. olive oil
3 lbs. boneless and skinless chicken, cut into tenders (season with kosher salt and pepper, to taste)
2 eggs
1 cup panko crumbs
1 ¼ cups finely shredded Parmesan cheese
1 tsp. dried basil
¾ tsp. dried oregano
½ tsp. parsley
½ tsp. onion powder
½ tsp. garlic powder
¼ tsp. poppy seeds
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Optional: Olive Garden Light Italian Dressing
Line an extra-large rimmed sheet pan with foil. Add the broccoli along the sides of the pan; drizzle with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. In a large resealable bag, add the panko crumbs, 1 cup of the Parmesan cheese, and all of the spices. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs and 2 tablespoons of water. Coat the chicken strips in the egg mixture, then add them to the freezer bag. Shake to coat the chicken evenly in the panko crumb mixture. Place the chicken tenders onto the sheet pan, and bake in a 425-degree oven for 25-30 minutes. Remove from the oven. Use a large spatula to turn all of the chicken and broccoli over. Sprinkle with the remaining ¼ cup Parmesan cheese, and return to the oven for another 8-10 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through. Drizzle some Olive Garden Light Italian Dressing over the top of the chicken before serving.
Smashed Potatoes with a Volley of Herbs and a Spin of Cheese
These potatoes play double duty: crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
1 ½ to 2 lbs. Yukon Gold or Golden Idaho potatoes
Extra virgin olive oil
¼ tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. onion powder
½ tsp. Italian seasoning (or herb blend of your choice)
½ tsp. parsley
Fresh ground pepper, to taste
Grated Romano cheese or feta cheese, to taste
Optional: rosemary or thyme
Boil or steam the potatoes until tender. Drain well. Spray a foil-lined baking sheet with cooking spray. Place the dried potatoes on the baking sheet; use a masher and press down on each potato until flattened. Drizzle olive oil all over the potatoes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, to taste. Sprinkle with the onion powder, Italian seasoning, parsley, and any additional herbs. Bake in a preheated 450-degree oven for 20-24 minutes, until golden and crispy on the bottom. Lightly sprinkle with cheese of your choice.
Marshmallow Match Point Blonde Brownie Bars
Make chocolate and marshmallow blondies for the Game Winning Two-Point Advantage.
1 cup butterscotch chips
½ cup butter
2/3 cup light brown sugar, packed
2 large eggs
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
1 ½ cups self-rising flour
2 cups miniature marshmallows
1 cup chopped pecans (reserve one tablespoon)
2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips (reserve one tablespoon)
Place the butter and butterscotch chips in a large saucepan, and cook on low to medium heat, stirring constantly, until melted. Cool to room temperature. When the butter mixture is cooled, add the brown sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, and flour. Stir until all ingredients are well blended. Fold in the marshmallows, pecans, and chocolate chips; the dough will be thick. Line a 9x13 pan with foil or parchment paper and spray lightly with nonstick spray. Spread the dough evenly in the bottom of the prepared baking pan. Sprinkle with the reserved pecans and chocolate chips. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 20-25 minutes. Remove from oven and place on a wire rack. Cover the top of the pan loosely with foil (allow to vent). Cool completely. Set the cooled pan in the refrigerator for up to 30-40 minutes (but not longer), then remove and cut into bars. Store at room temperature.
