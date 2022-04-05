Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and packed with B vitamins and other nutrients, salmon is one of the healthiest foods around. The amazingly delicate, light taste of salmon makes it a versatile option for most cooking methods, whether baking, grilling, pan roasting, or poaching. As opposed to other sources of protein, like beef or pork, fish is better for your overall health. Research even shows that people who eat grilled or baked fish may live longer than those who eat more fried foods and red meat. Additionally, eating salmon every week can help reduce triglycerides, promote eye health, manage blood pressure, and reduce inflammation. Incorporate a serving of salmon twice a week in your diet, and reap the health benefits.
Honey Garlic Baked Salmon
Use salmon fillets that are 4-6 oz. each or use one or two larger fillets to fill up the sheet pan.
4-6 salmon fillets (or use one large fillet)
Salt and pepper to taste
I large lemon or lime, thinly sliced
½ cup butter, melted
Juice of 2 large limes
4 TBSP. honey
1 TBSP. fresh minced garlic
¼ cup minced cilantro
Line and grease a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Place the lemon or lime slices evenly over the foil lined pan. Lay the salmon on top of the lemon or lime slices and season with salt and pepper on both sides to taste. In a bowl, stir together the melted butter, lime juice, honey, and garlic. Pour over the salmon. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with the cilantro. Return to oven. Turn the oven to broil and cook an additional 5 minutes. Note: I use skinless salmon fillets, but if the salmon has the skin on, make sure to place it skin-side down.
Maple Soy
Pan-Seared Salmon
Flaky, pan-seared salmon with an Asian-inspired glaze is ready in about 30 minutes.
4-6 salmon fillets
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 TBSP. olive oil
1 tsp. sesame oil (optional)
1 ½ TBSP. butter
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tsp. freshly minced ginger
½ tsp. onion powder
½ cup pure maple syrup
3 TBSP. soy sauce
Sesame seeds, garnish (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Season the salmon with the salt and pepper. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook the salmon 5 minutes per side. Remove the salmon from the skillet and transfer to a baking pan. Bake in the oven for about 10 minutes, until completely cooked through. In the same skillet, melt the butter. Add the garlic and ginger, and sauté until lightly browned. Add the onion powder to the skillet. Pour the maple syrup and soy sauce into the skillet, and stir constantly for about 2 minutes. Allow sauce to thicken for an additional minute. Pour the sauce directly over the salmon in the baking pan, and coat the fillets well with the sauce.
Parmesan and Herb Baked Salmon
Brush on the marinade to seal in the flavor on this tender baked fish.
1 ½ lbs. salmon (large fillet or two medium fillets)
4 TBSP. butter
1 TBSP. fresh lemon juice
1 TBSP. olive oil
3-4 garlic cloves, minced
½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese (plus extra for garnish)
½ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. black pepper
½ tsp. Italian seasoning
1 TBSP. parsley
Line a sheet pan with foil; reserve enough to cover the salmon. In a bowl, stir together the softened butter, lemon juice, olive oil, minced garlic, Parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, and parsley. Spread the mixture over the top of the salmon. Fold up the sides of the foil over the salmon. Bake in a preheated 425-degree oven for 10-12 minutes or until cooked through. Turn the oven to broil and brown the top for about 2 minutes. Garnish with additional cheese.
