Simple to prepare southwestern dishes

What distinguishes Tex-Mex or Southwestern food from traditional Mexican cuisine? In short, it’s the cheese. In the states, we love to add lots and lots of cheese sauce or shredded cheese to our Mexican-inspired recipes. Other than loading up our plates with lots of yellow cheese, we also favor the spices and tastes that were brought here by the Spaniards and Caribbean explorers, flavors like cumin, chili, and garlic. Queso dip, black beans, and hard-shell tacos are also major components of popular Tex-Mex dishes. Although not considered authentic Mexican food, Tex-Mex or Southwestern cuisine is comfort food at its best and is now widely popular across the world.
Southwestern Chicken Pasta
4 skinless chicken breasts
2 TBSP. taco seasoning
2 TBSP. olive oil
1 TBSP. butter
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend plus 1/3 cup for the top
1 (10 oz.) can Mild Ro-Tel diced tomatoes and chilies, drain most but not all of the liquid
12 oz. penne pasta, cooked according to the package directions
2 TBSP. chopped fresh cilantro
Season the chicken breasts with the taco seasoning. Heat the olive oil in a heavy skillet or other frying pan over medium heat. Add the chicken to the pan and cook, about 7-8 minutes on each side, or until cooked through. When the chicken is done, wrap with foil and set aside. Add the butter to the same pan and melt; whisk in the heavy cream, and whisk constantly for 2 minutes. Add the shredded cheese and Ro-Tel, and stir until the cheese is melted. Stir in the cooked pasta; reduce heat to low. Slice the chicken into strips and place on top of the pasta. Sprinkle the remaining 1/3 cup cheese on top and 2 TBSP. chopped cilantro.
Crock Pot Chicken (for Nachos or a Wrap)
3 lbs. skinless chicken breasts
6 TBSP. Ranch Seasoning Mix
2 (8 oz.) packages cream cheese, cut into cubes
1 (10 oz.) can Ro-Tel diced tomatoes with green chilies (original or hot)
¼ tsp. black pepper
1/8 tsp. onion powder
1/8 tsp. salt
Layer the chicken in the bottom of a crock-pot; sprinkle with the pepper, onion powder, salt, and Ranch Seasoning Mix. Place the cubes of cream cheese on top of the chicken. Pour the can of Ro-Tel on top of the cream cheese. Cook on low for 8 hours or on high for 4 hours. When the chicken is done, shred with two forks. Serve warm.
Note: You can substitute a packet of taco seasoning mix for the Ranch Seasoning Mix; just add 1/3 cup of water or chicken broth to the pot with the taco mix when adding to the crock-pot.
Taco Salad
1 ½ lbs. ground beef (ground round or ground chuck)
2 TBSP. taco seasoning mix
2 TBSP. water
1/3 cup sour cream
1or 2 heaping TBSP. creamy queso sauce (I use Old El Paso brand)
¾ cup shredded Pepper Jack cheese
1/3 cup crushed tortilla chips
Shredded lettuce
Shredded cheddar cheese
Chopped tomatoes
Other: Salsa, sour cream, sliced olives, jalapenos, and chopped fresh cilantro
In a skillet, cook the ground beef; drain well. Return the cooked beef to the clean skillet and stir in the taco seasoning and water. Cook on medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Combine the sour cream, queso sauce, shredded Pepper Jack cheese, and crushed tortilla chips and add to the beef mixture; stir well. Pour mixture into a small baking dish, and heat in the oven at 400 degrees for 5 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside. Prepare individual bowls of lettuce, chopped tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese, and spoon the taco meat over the salad bowl. Garnish as desired
