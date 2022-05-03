For many of us, our mothers are truly a gift, a treasure from heaven above, and we set aside one special day each May to pay homage to these dear ladies.
It may be a grandmother, a stepmom, an aunt, or other cherished family member or friend who has made a direct impact on your life. So, this Mother’s Day, whether your loved one is near to you or far away or just lives on in your memories, prepare a simple, carefree menu to celebrate the occasion.
Spinach-Ricotta Balls with Pasta
12 oz. spaghetti or angel hair pasta
1 (24 oz.) jar pasta sauce (marinara or traditional pasta sauce)
1 (15 oz.) carton ricotta cheese
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
6 oz. grated mozzarella cheese
10 oz. frozen chopped spinach, thawed in microwave and drained well
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
½ cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs
½ tsp. onion powder
½ tsp. garlic powder
½ tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. ground black pepper
Shaved Parmesan cheese for the top
In a large bowl, combine the ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, chopped spinach (drained well and all excess water squeezed out), eggs, bread crumbs, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Stir well until all ingredients are combined. Spread ½ cup of the marinara sauce into the bottom of a lightly greased 9x13-inch baking dish.
Use your hands to roll the ricotta mixture into balls (makes about 26), and place the balls evenly in the bottom of the baking dish.
Top the balls with ¾ cup of the marinara sauce. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 30 minutes.
Cook the pasta noodles until al dente. Drain and return to the pot; stir in the remaining marinara sauce and mix well. Top the pasta with the spinach-ricotta balls and serve with shaved or grated Parmesan.
Easy Parmesan Polenta Wedges
1 (18 oz.) roll of pre-cooked polenta
2 TBSP. olive oil
¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
1/8 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
Marinara sauce for dipping
Slice the polenta into ten ½-inch-thick slices and then cut in half again. Makes 20 wedges. Arrange wedges on a lined baking sheet. Brush with olive oil.
Bake in a preheated 425-degree oven for 30-35 minutes, flipping halfway through the bake time. Remove from oven and immediately sprinkle with crushed red pepper flakes and Parmesan cheese. Serve with a small cup of warmed marinara sauce.
Note: You can use shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
No-Bake Lemon Cheesecake Pie
1 (9-inch) frozen pie crust, prepared
1 (8 oz.) package regular cream cheese (I use Philadelphia brand)
1 (14 oz.) can Eagle Brand (full-fat) sweetened condensed milk
1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
Topping: powdered sugar, one half of a graham cracker sheet, 3-4 strawberries
Prepare the pie crust according to the package directions and allow to cool completely. In a bowl, cream the (room temperature) cream cheese with an electric mixer for 2-3 minutes, until smooth. Gradually add the sweetened condensed milk, fresh lemon juice, and vanilla extract. Mix until smooth and scrape down sides as needed, but do not overbeat the mixture. The mixture will still be slightly thick, not thin. Fill the cooled crust with the filling and chill overnight. For the topping, sprinkle with powdered sugar. Take a couple of graham crackers and place in a small zippered baggie and crush into fine crumbs; add to the top. Slice a few strawberries into very thin slices and add to the center of the pie. Canned fruit pie filling would also be good with this pie. Note: You can make this pie a dip instead. Omit the pie crust. Fill a decorative bowl with some of the pie filling and serve with fresh fruit, graham crackers, or Oreo sandwich cookies.
