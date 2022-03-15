The highlight of the day is sitting down for dinner with family and friends. Gathering around the table gives us a chance to catch up on the day’s events. And, a good meal helps to ease away the stresses of the day. It’s time to say goodbye to winter and look forward to the hope and blessings of a new season. Having a few new mains that you can prepare will make life easier, too, this season. Just add a few simple side dishes to accompany your main dish, and you will have dinner on the table in no time.
Rosemary Crusted Chicken with Capers and Olives
8 oz. cavatappi pasta
2 lbs. boneless and skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1 ½ inch pieces
1 ¼ TBSP. minced fresh rosemary
½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
½ tsp. kosher salt
Extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp. freshly minced garlic
1 cup chopped shallots, about 3 shallots
3 TBSP. cider vinegar
¼ cup white cooking wine
1 (14.5 oz.) can petite diced tomatoes, undrained
1 ½ TBSP. capers, drained
8 pitted and sliced Kalamata olives
¾ cup freshly shredded Parmesan cheese
Fresh basil (optional)
Season the chicken with rosemary, black pepper, and salt. Heat one tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick pan and cook the chicken over medium high heat. Add more oil if necessary. Set the chicken aside and cover. Boil the pasta according to package directions and drain. Add an additional tablespoon of oil to the same pan and cook the garlic and chopped shallots for a minute or two, until soft. Add the cider vinegar to the pan and deglaze. When the vinegar has evaporated, add the cooking wine, tomatoes (with juice), capers, and olives. Cook over medium heat for 8 minutes until the sauce has thickened. Return the chicken to the pan and cook for one minute. Serve over the pasta, and sprinkle with the cheese and fresh basil.
Beef and Bacon Mashed Potato Casserole
4 cups mashed potatoes (or 24 oz. package refrigerated mashed potatoes, prepared)
2 lbs. lean ground beef
7 strips bacon, cooked and chopped
1 small onion, chopped
¼ tsp. garlic powder
¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
2 cups fresh sliced mushrooms
1 tsp. olive oil
¼ cup milk
¼ cup plus ½ TBSP. sour cream
¼ tsp. salt
Chives for garnish
Cook the ground beef, chopped onions, garlic powder, and black pepper in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Drain well. In the clean skillet, heat 1 tsp. olive oil; add the sliced mushrooms and sauté until done (can add a dash of salt and pepper, to taste). Return the cooked ground beef and onions to the pan, and add 1 cup cheese, milk, sour cream, and salt. Stir well. Pour the mixture into a lightly greased 7x11 baking dish. Spread the prepared mashed potatoes evenly over the ground beef. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 cup of cheese and the chopped bacon. Bake for an additional 10 minutes. Note: You can substitute Colby-Jack cheese for the cheddar cheese.
Hot Shrimp and Corn Grits
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 ½ TBSP. paprika, divided
2 TBSP. garlic powder, divided
1 tsp. salt
1 ½ lbs. medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 cup buttermilk
1 large egg, beaten
1 ½ TBSP. cayenne pepper
1 TBSP. light brown sugar
5 TBSP. melted butter
1 cup stone-ground grits (or your preference)
1 ¼ cups shredded white cheddar cheese
1 (8.75 oz.) can whole kernel corn
2 ½ TBSP. salted butter
Salt and black pepper to taste
Vegetable oil for frying
In a shallow bowl, whisk together the flour, 1 TBSP. garlic powder, ½ TBSP. paprika, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together the buttermilk and egg. Lightly season the shrimp with salt and pepper, to taste. Dredge the shrimp in the flour mixture, shake off the excess, and dip into the buttermilk mixture. Then, dredge again in the flour mixture; shaking off any excess flour. Transfer the coated shrimp onto a baking sheet and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the grits according to package directions. When the mixture is thick and creamy, stir in the shredded cheese, corn, and 2 ½ TBSP. butter. Add any salt and pepper to taste, then cover and set aside. Fill a tall pot with about 3 inches of vegetable oil and heat until 350 degrees. In a small bowl, stir together the cayenne pepper, the remaining paprika, remaining garlic powder, and brown sugar; add the 5 TBSP. melted butter and stir well. Set the sauce aside. Remove the shrimp from the refrigerator. Drop the shrimp into the hot oil and fry for 3 minutes or until golden brown and shrimp is cooked through. Remove from the oil and drain. Divide the grits onto plates or into bowls, and top with shrimp; drizzle the shrimp with the sauce. Top with sliced green onions and additional shredded cheese.
Enjoy the simple pleasure of a classic dish that is perfect for any time of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.