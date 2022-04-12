Succulent ham spiraled to perfection, a deep bowl of buttery mashed potatoes, a decorative plate of overly stuffed deviled eggs, and skyscraper-tall layered cakes frosted with creamy icing.
The Easter meals from my youth were a vision of huge spreads of scrumptious food. Elaborate Easter egg hunts at the grandparents’ houses, flouncy Easter dresses, and baskets stuffed with chocolate bunnies, marshmallowy confections that induced a sugar coma by mid-afternoon, and plastic eggs that would pop open to reveal hidden treasures and more sweet goodies. Reminiscences of Easters long ago.
Today, our Easter table is not as elaborate, but it’s just as enjoyable and equally delicious, and it gives us an opportunity to spend some time with loved ones, extend grace to the people in our lives, and give thanks for those friends and family members who are no longer with us. Easter is a beautiful season of hope and renewal, a time to pause and reflect on Jesus’s ultimate sacrifice and the hope of salvation for all mankind.
Cheesy Broccoli Bacon Chicken
1 TBSP. olive oil
4 chicken breasts (sliced in half)
Salt and freshly cracked pepper to taste
½ tsp. Italian seasoning
1 (12 oz.) bag broccoli florets (prepared in the microwave according to package directions)
7 strips bacon, cooked and chopped
1 cup Mozzarella cheese, shredded
1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
Drizzle the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking pan with the olive oil. Add the chicken breasts to the pan and season with the salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning. Top with the chopped broccoli florets. Top with the chopped bacon. Sprinkle the Mozzarella cheese and cheddar cheese on top. Bake in a preheated 400-degree oven for 35-40 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through. Serves 4.
Slow Cooker Pork Roast
2 ½-3 lbs. pork shoulder roast
1 onion, chopped
3-4 cloves garlic, minced
¼ cup brown sugar
¼ cup white sugar
1 tsp. paprika
½ tsp. dried basil
1 tsp. black pepper, freshly ground
1/3 cup Worcestershire sauce
1/3 cup water
2 TBSP. honey
Place the pork roast in a lightly greased crock-pot. Place the chopped onions and minced garlic over the top. In a small bowl, stir together the sugar, paprika, basil, and black pepper. Rub over the entire roast. Stir together the water, Worcestershire sauce, and honey together. Then gently pour the liquid mixture over the top and sides of the roast. Cook on high for 1 1/2 hrs. Then, lower the temperature to the low setting for 4-5 more hours.
Strawberry, Bacon, and Bleu Cheese Salad
3 cups mixed greens
1 cup sliced strawberries
1/2 cup pecans, chopped
1/2 cup crumbled bleu cheese
5 slices bacon cooked and crumbled
Dressing:
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup orange juice
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1/2 tsp. ground pepper
Layer the salad ingredients in a large salad bowl. Prepare the dressing by combining all ingredients in a glass jar with a lid; shake until blended. Pour the dressing over salad as desired. Serves 4.
Brown Sugar Cookie Pie
1 (9-inch) deep dish pie shell (I use Marie Callender’s pastry shell), or use a homemade crust
1 egg, for brushing on the edges
3 TBSP. Turbinado raw cane sugar (or other coarse sugar)
4 TBSP. salted butter
1 cup light brown sugar
2 large eggs
1 large egg yolk
1/3 cup pure maple syrup
1/3 cup heavy cream
2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
1 (12 oz.) package semi-sweet chocolate chips
Position a baking rack in the lower third of the oven. Place the frozen pie crust on a baking sheet. Brush the edges with the beaten egg, then sprinkle with the coarse sugar. Add the butter to a saucepan over medium heat, cook until the butter begins to brown, about 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and pour into a bowl. Whisk together the brown sugar, the two eggs and egg yolk. Add the maple syrup and heavy cream. Whisk in the brown butter and vanilla extract. Fold in the semi-sweet chocolate chips. Pour the mixture into the crust. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 55-60 minutes, until the pie is puffed on top. It will still be a bit wiggly in the center. Allow to cool about 20 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature. Serve with whipped cream and a light drizzle of pure maple syrup.
