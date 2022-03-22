The Lady Devils Softball team at Fyffe High School are enjoying the extraordinary efforts of previous teammate Melissa “Mo” McGatha. McGatha’s outspokenness is why the Lady Devils are playing on their own softball field, now fully equipped with concession stand and restrooms.
McGatha’s efforts were met with equaled eagerness by the town of Fyffe and citizens of the community through both volunteering their labor and monetary donations.
“It never would have happened were it not for Melissa,” said Coach, Casey Essinger. “The community came together; the students came together and everyone worked diligently to complete a softball field we are all proud of.”
It was at the dedication of a baseball field that McGatha approached Coach, Mark Brown with her idea.
“She asked Coach, Brown why the girls couldn’t have their own field like the boys,” said former Coach, Jana Godwin. “This got the wheels turning for the project.”
Sadly, McGatha was never able to play on the field she so passionately campaigned for. In 2006, when McGatha was about to turn 17, she was in a fatal car accident. Melissa’s family donated funds towards the project their daughter had inspired. Godwin said McGatha’s family still attend games.
A memorial plaque in honor of McGatha on the softball field reads, “This field is in loving memory of “Mo” and all the girls past, present, and in the future that dream of playing the game and have the determination and courage to want to win every time they step onto this field. Every time you go through the gates remember the love Melissa had for the game and keep that feeling in your heart. Let the “Mo” in you shine. Go Lady Devils.” McGatha’s jersey has been retired and hangs in the gymnasium with her photo.
Recently, a new concession stand was added equipped with press box, storage, and handicapped accessible restrooms. Other enhancements include; freshly painted dugouts, updated locker room, and fencing for the safety of the players and spectators. “It’s been a community effort,” said supporter, Sarah Chamlee. “The town has come together by helping with jerseys, helmets, and other supplies.”
Melissa’s Motto: “If you build it, they will come.” Lady Devil’s Motto: “One team, one goal.”
