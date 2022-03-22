Warm baked bread pulled straight out of the oven tastes like heaven. And, the delicious aroma while the bread bakes is just so tantalizing. Take that crusty roll or fluffy biscuit and add some butter, syrup, honey or other condiment to it, and you have created a masterpiece. Some meals are just not complete without bread, whether it’s toast in the morning or a yeast roll with your dinner. Bake some bread this week and savor the goodness.
Sausage and Grits Muffins
1 (16 oz.) roll of pork sausage
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt
¾ cup grits, cooked and cooled
¼ cup butter, melted
2 large eggs
1 cup buttermilk
2 TBSP. honey
1 ¼ cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
Cook the sausage in a skillet, drain and set aside. Whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Stir in the melted butter, eggs, buttermilk, and honey; mix well. Fold in the cooked and cooled grits. Stir well. Fold in the sausage and 1 cup shredded cheese. Spoon the batter into a well-greased 12 cup muffin tin. Sprinkle the other ¼ cup shredded cheese on top of the muffins. Bake in a preheated 400-degree oven for 20-23 minutes, or until golden brown on top.
Gluten-Free Mozzarella Bread
2 1/2 cups tapioca flour
4 cups grated Mozzarella cheese
1 tsp. baking powder
pinch or two of salt
8 TBSP. salted butter, cubed and softened
2 large eggs
4 TBSP. milk
With a blender or food processer, blend the flour, cheese, baking powder, and salt together. Add in the eggs and butter and 2 tablespoons of milk. Roll into a ball and then break into smaller dough balls. (Add an additional tablespoon of milk if it’s too dry.) You can refrigerate dough for 30 minutes, if needed, prior to baking. Place dough balls into well-greased muffin tin cups. Drizzle the remaining tablespoon of milk over the tops. Bake for 7-8 minutes at 400 degrees. Turn on the broiler and broil for about 5 minutes until the bread is golden brown on top.
Everything Bagel Bread
1 (16.3 oz.) can Southern style refrigerated biscuits
4 TBSP. butter, melted
1 tsp. sesame seeds
1 tsp. poppy seeds
½ tsp. onion powder
½ tsp. garlic powder
½ tsp. sea salt
Whipped cream cheese spread
In a bowl, mix together the butter, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion powder, garlic powder, and sea salt. Cut the biscuits into quarters and toss in the butter mixture. Layer pieces in a well-greased Bundt pan. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 22-25 minutes. Remove pan from oven and allow to cool for a few minutes. Invert onto a plate; serve with whipped cream cheese spread.
Strawberry Bread with Strawberry Butter
2 cups diced fresh strawberries
½ cup sugar
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 ¾ cups sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking powder
3 eggs, beaten
1 cup vegetable oil
1 cup chopped pecans
Grease and flour two 9x5-inch loaf pans. In a small bowl, combine strawberries with ½ cup sugar; set aside. In a large mixing bowl, sift together the flour, 1 ¾ cups sugar, cinnamon, salt, and baking powder. In a medium bowl, stir together the eggs and oil; stir in the chopped pecans, and add to the strawberry mixture. Add the wet mixture to the dry ingredients. Pour into prepared pans. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 1 hour or until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean.
For the butter: In a small bowl, beat together 2 TBSP. powdered sugar and ½ cup softened butter. Fold in 5 finely diced strawberries. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
