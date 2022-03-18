Alea Cruce and Sherry Hawkins are the new owners of Southern Paws Grooming and Daycare. The business is located at 502 W Main Street in Rainsville. They have been busy redecorating, putting their personal touches on this already well-established business.
Then new owners kept the original staff of employees when they took over ownership in February. Cruce had worked part-time for the previous owner, Kim Phillips, since last April. “It made the transition easier since I had been hands-on in the daily operation of the business already,” said Cruce.
Hawkins retired from nursing after 28 years and Cruce was a part-time worker and stay-at-home mom with four children to raise. Cruce is a pet lover with six dogs, three cats, and chickens and ducks at home to care for. Cruce and Hawkins mainly see to the administrative needs of the business and have employees who groom the animals.
The benefits of regular grooming for a pet include; Less shedding, prevention of ear infections, treatment for fleas and parasites, and healthier nails. Less shedding is beneficial to the pet owner to help reduce allergic reactions due to pet dander.
What many dog owners are not aware of is the benefit of having their dog’s nails trimmed. One of the most common foot issues in domestic dogs is long toenails. Ideally, the nails should not touch the ground when the animal is standing on a level surface. However, the nails need to be long enough to provide traction when the animal needs to climb a hill. In a dog with long nails, the neurologic signals from the toenail tell the brain they are experiencing an inclined surface. Dogs with nails that are too long experience abnormal compensatory posture resulting in excess weight shifting onto the hind legs, this overloads these joints and commonly results in arthritis. Those who are unfamiliar with trimming a dog’s nails should be aware the dog’s nails can bleed profusely if done incorrectly.
Fur babies leave Southern Paws with hair bows for the ladies and bow ties for the gents. Bandanas are also an option. They also use argan oil to keep the coat well-conditioned and Rover smelling good.
Phone 256-638-3809. Hours Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Follow on Facebook.
