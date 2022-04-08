Petals & Pearls has been in business for 30 years. Owner, Shelley Galbraith originally started the business in Arizona and brought her business with her a few years ago when she moved to DeKalb County. Galbraith hand-makes one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry using materials that include gemstones, Kazuri beads, and authentic pearls. She also uses metals such as sterling silver, gold-filled, and antique brass.
Kazuri beads are made from the clay of the Mt Kenya area of Africa. Kazuri is the Swahili word for “small and beautiful.” The women of Kenya are hired to handmake and hand paint the ceramic beads. Kazuri is a member of the Fair-Trade Act and most of the women support up to 20 family members with the pay they earn. Galbraith incorporates these unique beads into the jewelry she makes.
A portion of Galbraith’s handiwork is on display for sale at Wildflower Café in Mentone. She also takes special orders to create pieces with the colors a customer is seeking. Some of the stones she offers to her customers include; turquoise, citrine, amethyst, smoky quartz, garnet, peridot, Swarovski crystals, and coral. Her selection of stones offer an array of vibrant colors to choose from or mix together. Customers may select materials to fashion a necklace, earrings, or bracelet.
The business began when Galbraith began making jewelry for herself and received so many compliments that she started making gifts for all of her friends. Before long she realized her newfound hobby could be turned into a business and viola` Petals & Pearls was born. At one time the business incorporated flower arranging, however this aspect of the business is done on a very limited basis at this time.
Galbraith said customers like the fact that each piece is unique. “Customers like giving me pieces of jewelry they do not wear, but have sentimental value,” said Galbraith. “They ask me to take the jewelry apart and make a new piece they will wear.”
Prices range from $10 to $50. Galbraith plans to join local festivals to sell her jewelry. She offers jewelry making classes for groups. She also offers jewelry parties where a hostess can earn jewelry through sales produced at the party. “Tweens and teens especially enjoy the jewelry making parties,” said Galbraith. “It also makes for a fun ladies night.”
Contact Galbraith at 623-206-3519 or petalsandpearlsaz@gmail.com.
