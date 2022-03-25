New Main Street business on First Street

Southern Craftsman offers farmhouse and rustic décor. The ribbon cutting and official opening was March 16. SC is a Main Street business located at 302 First St. E. Suite B in Fort Payne. The new brick and mortar shop is owned and operated by Michael and April Lackey.
The store mainly features Michael’s woodworking talent. Other southern accents are sold that enhance and accompany the various pieces Michael produces. Woodworking products include; tables, interior and exterior shutters, cedar jewelry boxes, benches, lazy Susan’s, portable wine holders, coffee cup holder, and more.
The Lackey’s started their business by posting on Etsy. “It all started as a hobby and then I decided to post online, it took off like a wildfire,” said Michael. “We knew we would eventually offer both online and a storefront option. We wanted to have a fuller involvement in the community, we wanted to support Main Street.”
Another benefit of having a storefront is the reduction in price, due to no shipping costs, to those who visit the shop. “The shutters I make for both interior and exterior use are heavy and can bring the price up,” said Michael. “Having a shop allows in-person shoppers to avoid the extra fee.”
Customized orders are welcomed and monogramming on many items is available. Customers are welcome to bring in photos of items they would like made. Michael said there are a lot of folks who can do similar woodworking, but many of his customers are from Manhattan, Seattle, and New York City where they have no access to the equipment needed to make the items he produces.
The connections Michael has made with those in the wood industry has allowed him to get his hands on more than just the common pine and oak that is so often seen. Whenever his connections come across a nice piece of maple, they call him. The working relationship he has with sawmill owners affords him the opportunity to have them rough cut a piece for him to finish. “I especially like working with reclaimed wood,” said Michael.
The Times-Journal has previously featured Michael Lackey for authoring books. Southern Craftsman will also be selling the books he has written.
Hours; Tuesday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Phone 256-393-8838.
(0) comments
