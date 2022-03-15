Jeff and Hayden Young are a father/daughter duo who entertain music lovers at venues across north Alabama. At age 53 Jeff has been playing guitar for about 40 years. “My dad just went out and got me a guitar, no questions asked,” said Young. “I had expressed no interest and was surprised, I just got in the car one day after school and was told I was going to take guitar lessons, turned out to be a smart move on Dad’s part, I ended up loving it.”
Young began taking lessons from Don Phillips, in downtown Fort Payne, who quickly realized Young had a hidden talent. “Mr. Phillips would give me half of a song to learn and I’d return for my next lesson able to play the entire song.” Young said entertaining with his daughter gives him great happiness and said he thinks he and his daughter might be the only father-daughter duo in the area.
Daughter, Hayden who is 24 joins Jeff on stage singing along with him while he plays an array of different genres from the 70s to today’s hits. Jeff said he likes playing a versatile list of songs, things that most other entertainers do not play. “I like watching the crowd and seeing people leaving the conversations they are engaged in to listen to the song I’m playing,” said Young. “I like it when people say, ‘I haven’t heard that song in forever.’”
Vintage 1889 Cafe is where the Young’s are commonly found, they have also played and sang at F.C. Weiss Pub & Eatery, Mainstreet Deli and Not Your Mama’s Deli, Jefferson’s, Santa Fe Cattle Company, and Mi Casita. Young said they have regulars who come to Vintage 1889 Café to hear them perform. “We have played in Huntsville, Nashville, Birmingham, and Chattanooga,” said Young. “We have also played over in Scottsboro at Scooters, Buenavista Mexican Cantina, and The Docks.” Young has also played at festivals in front of crowds numbering in the thousands such as at the National Cornbread Festival in South Pittsburg, TN.
When the pandemic quarantined the world Young and his daughter did live performances on Facebook and had hundreds who listened and liked their page. Young said playing and singing is a stress reliver for him and says it’s a nice perk to get paid to do what he loves. “I’ve gotten to jam with people who have become famous in the music industry, that is always a special treat,” said Young.
Jeff’s Motto: “Don’t worry, just chill – they can’t eat you.”
