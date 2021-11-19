Southern Grace Girls owner Randa Brandon, has owned the business for approximately two years. The store is a booth mall where vendors rent space to sell various types of merchandise.
The shop hosts nearly 4,000 square feet of space and currently houses 17 booth renters along with Brandon’s items she makes and sells. from. “I like providing a place for locals to make a living for their families,” said Brandon. “Plus, I get to shop while I work – it’s great! I also get to meet a lot of people from our area who come in to shop, which I really enjoy.”
From local sports team memorabilia to home décor the store offers a wide selection of items to choose from. Home furnishings such as area rugs and some furniture items are sold. Customers will find wall art, baskets, dishware, antique and vintage items, ladies and children’s boutique clothing, men’s clothing, hair bows, essential oils, shoes, jewelry, purses and wallets, candle sticks, and infant-ware among many other items. “We are all preparing now for the Black Friday Sale on Friday, November 26 at the VFW Fair Grounds,” said Brandon. “The Blue Charm Boutique is hosting the event; it is called The Black Friday Boutique Market.”
The Black Friday Boutique Market will be held from 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at 151 18th St. N. in Fort Payne. The event will host 40 plus vendors who will be selling a huge variety of merchandise. Entrance and parking are free. “This event gives locals a chance to earn money to help their own families, while giving shoppers great deals and bargains as well,” said Brandon. “I am all about supporting local vendors and businesses.”
Brandon sells in her shop a variety of products she crafts herself. She does customized sublimation on T-shirts and vinyl on cups and tumblers, and she makes wreaths. One item she makes right now that seems to be in demand are her bleached flannel shirts. “I saw these a couple of years ago in another town and realized we didn’t have anyone here making them, so I decided to do it,” said Brandon. “I sell mine at a real bargain price and they sell really well.”
Brandon said she had to close for a time during the pandemic and it was rough, but said she is truly grateful to the customers and vendors who have supported her.
Brandon is a 2009 Fort Payne High School graduate and a wife and mother of two. She graduated from Northeast Alabama Community College with a degree in Criminal Science and worked as an intern in the District Attorney’s Office while attending NACC, whereafter she worked in the Court Referral Office. After marriage and motherhood, she decided to become a business owner to allow her more time with her family.
The store offers online sales on Facebook and takes Venmo, Square, and PayPal for payments.
Southern Grace Girls is located at 1515 Gault Ave. N. Fort Payne. Open Thursday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Phone – 256-996-4266. Follow on Facebook.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
