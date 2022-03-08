Valerie Cottrell is a General Manager at a fast-food restaurant in Fort Payne. As with most food industry businesses these days the pandemic has left them shorthanded. Cottrell found herself in a predicament worse than just being a little shorthanded, there was one day when she was the only one who showed up for work.
Cottrell said she had to make the decision whether to close the restaurant or attempt to serve the community. “I made the decision I would try to stay open for the next couple of hours until other workers were due to come in,” said Cottrell. “I also called my area supervisor who said she would start heading toward me to help out, so I knew help was on the way.”
Cottrell explained to her drive-thru customers, before allowing them to order, that she was all alone and it would not be “fast food” on this particular day. “To my surprise most wanted to wait,” said Cottrell. One customer was so impressed with Cottrell’s work ethic that they posted their experience on Facebook.
The social media post read in-part, “…her humbleness, honesty, and demeanor made me order rather than drive off. I also wanted to see who this loyal employee was. So, I made it to the window and watched her literally doing everything by herself. While she was preparing my order she turned and smiled at me. Many workers would have been curt and probably complaining, she wasn’t. She was kind and professional throughout the entire interaction. She was the epitome of the type of employee every employer wants to have on their team. If I owned a company, I would be trying to steal her away. It was simply an amazing experience. I wrote an email to the “Contact Us” on the company’s site praising her…I am going to send a letter to the corporate office. They should know about her.”
Anyone who has ever worked in the food industry knows how busy it can be when a food truck delivery arrives. On top of cooking, packaging, bagging, taking the orders at the drive thru, serving the meal, and working the register Cottrell was also taking inventory on the new food delivery. “The food truck delivery driver told me I should lock the doors,” said Cottrell. “I told him I would, if I just couldn’t do it.”
Due to the pandemic, Cottrell said she has on a regular basis found herself pulling double and triple duty when workers failed to report for work. She said her upbringing taught her to have the attitude of never giving up. Also, her life experiences which have included the loss of her mother, son, and a sibling have taught her to move forward even when things are tough.
Valerie’s Motto: “God didn’t say life would be a bed of roses, there will be a better day – hold on.”
