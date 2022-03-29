Musician says it's mainly about the lyrics

Trenton Peeples is a local musician who regularly entertains at various venues throughout DeKalb County. He performs original songs he has written while accompanying himself on guitar. He also does vocals accompanied by popular recordings of music. He discovered his musical talent four years ago when he began taking guitar lessons and has been entertaining in public for approximately two years.
Peeples can generally be found performing on Friday and Saturday at Wildflower Café in Mentone. Several videos of his work can be seen on Wildflower Café’s Facebook page. His work resume includes; Fort Payne restaurants; Not Your Mama’s Deli and Vintage 1889 Café and Mentone restaurants; Fontastic Food Truck and Elevation Bistro. He also performs for wedding receptions and parties.
Credit for his love of music is partially due to his maternal grandfather. “One of my favorite memories is of my grandfather playing Stairway to Heaven on the guitar,” said Peeples. “That played a part in my taking guitar lessons from Chris Robert’s.”
While it is not uncommon to see young musicians striving to take the “fast track” to fame, Peeples decided to launch his music career about the time the pandemic was taking off and everything was slowing down.
He said his plan is to build from the ground up by laying a firm foundation. “I’m working with those in the industry who I trust to help me find the path that is right for me,” said Peeples.
Most of the songs and poems that Peeples writes are about love and the variety of emotions that encompass this feeling.
“I like several genres of music from Blues to Rap, what really matters most to me are the lyrics of a song,” said Peeples.
He said when he writes his own songs, he tries to leave an opening in the song for those listening to see themselves in the song, to allow people to feel their own story while he sings.
He said music is a gift from God and that the gift should be shared and this is the basis for his motivation to share his talent with others.
Trenton’s Motto: “Trust in the LORD with all thine heart, and lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.” – Proverbs 3:5,6 (King James Version).
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
