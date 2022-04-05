Memorial honors officers who had End of Watch call

Every school in DeKalb County has an SRO (School Resource Officer). While their assignment is to protect the students and staff, they do far more than serve as a guard. SROs have become a fundamental part of the school system. The officers make connections that have lifelong effects on the lives of the students.
Sadly, from August 1, 2020 to July 20, 2021 four SROs took their E. O.W. (End of Watch Call). A special memorial gathering for family and fellow officers took place on March 29 at the DeKalb County Technology Center in Rainsville. The location was selected based on the fact that the Criminal Justice Class has been relocated from the various county high schools to the Tech Center. “When we asked Jonathan Phillips if we could use the Criminal Justice classroom for the memorial service he did not hesitate to say yes,” said Tony Bartley, Director of SROs. “We are extremely grateful for the opportunity we had to honor these three men and one woman for their service.”
The honored officers were; Jeremy Glenn Bell, Regina Twilley Williams, Rene Ramos, and Gary Bowen. Those present for the memorial included; former Sheriff, Cecil Reed and current Sheriff, Nick Weldon who both spoke to the families. Other speakers included Tony Bartley and various family members who recalled the service their family members had given.
Ramos had served for thirty years. “He was the first officer to die from COVID,” said Joyce Ramos, wife of Rene`. Bartley recalled a moment when a student ran up and hugged Ramos one day at school and Bartley asked him the child’s name. Ramos said he did not know the child’s name. “That was the type of relationship Ramos had with the students, they trusted him and came to him freely, even though his size made him intimidating,” said Bartley.
“Gary was the longest serving police chief in the state of Alabama,” said Carla Bowen, Gary Bowen’s wife. “He served as a police chief of Collinsville and served for 40 years.” Regina William’s husband, Gary related how they had been married for twenty years and it was very difficult to be separated during her 45-day stay in the hospital due to COVID. Glenn Bell, father of Jeremy Bell said Jeremy always wanted to be an officer. “He did ride-along’s at age 16, his grandfather was a policeman. He loved being an SRO,” said Glenn.
The instructors in the Criminal Justice class will share with each new class the reason the photos of these four officers hang on the wall of their classroom.
Sheriff Reed, who instituted the SRO program, related how when the program of SROs was instituted back in 1998 many said it would not work, that it was a waste of money. “We were given the largest federal grant, at that time, in the state of Alabama,” said Bartley. “The program has proven to be a huge success.” The photos of these four officers hang on the wall of the Criminal Justice class and their stories will be passed on each year.
