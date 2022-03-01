Ryan Keef has been a professional musician for 17 years. Music enthusiasts have caught his act all over Fort Payne at places like Vintage 1889 Café, Main Street Deli, Not Your MaMa’s Deli, Ol`Tymers Bbq & Blues, and The Courtyard next to DeKalb Theatre. He has also been part of tribute shows honoring such greats as Creedence Clearwater Revival and played at nearly all of the Fort Payne Boom Town Festivals.
Over the years he has worked with artists who have achieved record labels and has, on many occasions, played to a crowd numbering well over 1,000. Locals who remember Archies or MidTown in downtown Fort Payne, would have seen Keef’s performances from his early years as a musician.
Keef plays guitar, piano, bass, drums, and dabbles with the harmonica. In his early years as a musician his job included being hired to play in bands that toured parts of the south. Once Keef became a father he decided it was time to stick closer to home. “I’d rather be home after a gig than in a hotel,” said Keef. “I try to keep it within a three-hour radius from home now.” One of Keef’s greatest treasures in life is his son, Keef said he loves it when his son grabs his toy guitar and joins him up on stage.
The singers and songwriters he mainly connects with are the soulful sounds of Blues Bands and Jazz fusion. Jazz fusion is a music genre that developed in the late 1960s when musicians, like Miles Davis, combined jazz harmony and improvisation with rock music, funk, and rhythm and blues. It is also known as progressive jazz. This type of music saw the migration of electric guitars, amplifiers, and keyboards that were popular in rock and roll work their way onto the jazz scene.
While Keef does not come from a long lineage of musicians he said his family were music lovers and that is no doubt where he acquired his love for music. “I grew up around southern gospel music,” said Keef. Eventually, Keef studied music and learned to read notes, but his foundation was simply knowing only a few chords his maternal grandmother had taught him. “I actually learned to play music by ear first,” said Keef. “Later I wanted to learn to read it.”
The pandemic has been exceptionally brutal to those who did not have employment that was deemed “essential.” Musicians are steadily returning to the local venues that have survived, for some people music is essential.
