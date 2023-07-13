Run to win (the prize)
Live with eager anticipation victoriously for the Lord, day by day.
Just as athletes do, so also Christians must submit to strict training and discipline if they want to be victorious” -Harpers Bible Commentary p. 1181
The illustration of winning a race is used by Paul to show “that the Christian life takes hard work, self-denial, and grueling preparation. As Christians, we are running toward our heavenly reward. The essential disciplines of prayer, Bible study, and worship equip us to run with vigor and stamina. Train diligently because your spiritual progress depends upon it.” -Life Application Bible notes on 1 Cor. 9:24-27 p. 2103
Run with purpose (1 Corinthians 9:24).
Run to win the race for the Lord. When a team plays basketball it should be with the intent to win. As a Christian, we pray for God to be glorified in all we do whether we win or lose. However, we play to win by giving it our full effort. We must remember that “they all run but one receives the prize.” (1 Corinthians 9:24)
Run with carefulness. “…run in such a way…” (I Corinthians 9:24).
How we live for Christ is important to our testimony we have in the world. Do not be presumptuous or proud. (1 Corinthians 10:12). In each step of our lives, we are to trust God with the details. Life brings many trials and troubles that require faith in God and trust for the things we don’t understand. Temptations surround us all. (1 Corinthians 10:13) There are temptations that we experience that are common to all of us. How, then, are we to live?
Be a serious disciple. Jesus said, “Follow Me and I will make you fishers of men” (Matthew 4:19)
Take your walk with God seriously. Make prayer a priority. Make bible listening, reading and study a vital part of your life. Make ministry with fellow believers a key to your spiritual growth.
Jesus calls us to a different way of living. (Ephesians 4:17-24)
“Here’s how I run” (9:26) ‘therefore I run thus….” It is a different way of life. We now run for an ‘imperishable crown.’ Is this your goal? We run “not with uncertainty” but we run with a definite goal of winning the race we run for the Lord Jesus Christ.
Why do I run this way? (9:27)
So as NOT to become disqualified (1 Corinthians 9:27) We’ve all seen those who have started out strong but have failed in their walk with God. They may well be saved but just “by the skin of their teeth.” They may know the Lord but have a ruined testimony before the world. We want to always remember, ‘God is faithful’ (1 Corinthians 10:13) When we stumble we can get back up. When we sin, we are to “confess our sins and know that God is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” (1 John 1:9)
Conclusions
Let’s renew our purpose of living for Christ daily with a deep desire to be victorious as a Christian through every situation.
Are you taking your walk with God seriously? Make prayer a priority. Make Bible listening, reading and study a vital part of your life. Make fellowship and ministry with fellow believers key to your spiritual growth.
Run in such a way so as NOT to be a stumbling block to others? Run to win the lost.
Remember “God is faithful.” God’s faithfulness is key to our spiritual growth.
–Michael F Miller, Ruhama Baptist Church
