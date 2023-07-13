Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.