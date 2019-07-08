Home decor dinosaur

Home interior designers are blunt when it comes to addressing what is classified as a décor dinosaur. No doubt they step on many homeowners' “toes” with the “no-no” list of what needs to be discarded. Here’s an updated inventory of what’s hot and what’s not. This list is helpful when it comes to the resale value of a home.
The 1970s brought onto the home scene tile countertops. This design is difficult to keep clean, so replacing it not only updates a home, but also takes away the stress of cleaning something nearly impossible to keep spic and span.
The 70s also introduced wood paneling. Yes, it is easy to put a nail in the wall, but the dark dungeon look is out.
Linoleum flooring is another thing that experts say needs updating, particularly since it is not as long-lasting as today’s offerings.
If you are out of college, it is time to stop disguising your room as a dorm - get rid of the futon.
Every trendy coffee shop from the west to east coast has what is referred to as exposed lighting. Thankfully, upscale lighting is having a major comeback, harsh lighting is officially out. For suggestions on what’s hot search online for modern lighting ideas.
Tufted bed headboards no longer say “glam.” Now they just say “old-fashioned.”
Damask is a pattern that was found on nearly everything from wallpaper to curtains in the 1990s, seems it’s time to say “bye-bye.”
It doesn’t matter if a wallpaper border is running at chair-rail height or next to the ceiling, this is 2019 and the 90s are long-gone.
Window valances that match the curtains, that match the furniture are now considered a thing of the past.
Wicker furniture will no doubt always be a patio favorite, but saturating the interior with this design was the trend twenty-plus years ago.
Vertical blinds, popcorn ceilings, fake fruit, wall-to-wall floral décor, have all taken their place on the “do not resuscitate” list.
With that said, the words of Margaret Wolfe Hungerford come to mind from her book “Molly Bawn” (1878) - “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”
