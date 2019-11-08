Governor Kay Ivey’s Bicentennial visit to DeKalb County

DeKalb Tourism is hosting a special event next Friday November 15 at 9:00 a.m. at the Jacksonville State University Canyon Center. Governor Kay Ivey will visit our county on her special tour of all 67 counties this year to celebrate Alabama’s Bicentennial (AL200).
We at DeKalb Tourism are honored to be her host organization. Tourism is a critical part of our economy in Alabama. Last year tourists spent 15.5 billion dollars in our state making tourism the largest non agricultural industry in the state of Alabama and the 14th largest tourism economy in the United States. Here in DeKalb County tourism is also the largest not agricultural business. Visitors that spent at least one overnight stay poured nearly 90 million dollars of taxable spending into our county last year.
Governor Ivey’s visit honoring our State’s Bicentennial is for we the people of our county and each of you is invited to come see and hear our Governor. This is a short 20 minute presentation and will serve as a wonderful time to be with your Governor in person.
The event will be in the Canyon Center Auditorium and will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. I will welcome everyone and show a short video prior to me introducing our local music legend Randy Owen to introduce the Governor.
Here is the agenda. Please be there before 9 a.m. We have to begin the ceremony right at 9 a.m.
• Welcome by John Dersham-Short tourism video
• John Dersham invites Randy Owen up to make special introduction
• Randy Owen introduces GKI
• Governor Kay Ivey Bicentennial Remarks
• Presentation of Seth Maddox’s Commendation
• Presentation of Commendation for Tourism Board
• John Dersham will present the My Alabama book of photographs to GKI and Randy Owen before closing out formal ceremony
• Photos: Tourism Board, Randy Owen
• Meet and Greet
— John Dersham is president and CEO of DeKalb Tourism.
