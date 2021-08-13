BAMA BOYS BBQ is located in Henagar at 8940 AL Highway 40, near the Henagar crossroads. Owners Charlie Trotman and wife, Shelley, started the business small using only a concession stand food trailer and let word of mouth and hard work lead their business to a full-sized, full-service restaurant.
Trotman grew-up in Ider and started his business in 2011 using a walk-up/drive-thru food trailer located next to the Henagar police station. “We rented the piece of property to park our food trailer on,” said Trotman. “I prayed about it for a year before I started the business.”
The original menu did not offer a loaded barbeque potato and customers would comment that they would like to see that added to the menu. Trotman said when he followed his customers advice and added the requested item his business exploded. “I have customers who tell me they come from out-of-state to eat here,” said Trotman. “Everyone tells me we have the best loaded barbeque potato around.”
The original food trailer was a mere 7’x11’ which they quickly outgrew, the next food trailer was 8’x18’ and held three employees. As the business grew, they could not produce enough food to meet public demand with just three employees and such limited space.
Trotman knew he needed to stay in the same area and when the empty Heritage House building became available, he knew it was perfect for his business needs. “I knew it would be important to continue having a drive-thru for my customers. I’d say nearly 90% of our business these days is online and drive-thru,” Trotman said. They did some remodeling on the new location and the current restaurant has approximately 2,500 square feet of restaurant space.
Manager Chris Huggins went to college with Trotman and was with him from the start. “We thought Bama Boys was an appropriate name, since that is what we are,” said Trotman. Trotman is the father of five and as the children become age-appropriate to work, they join in on the family business. The business has now grown to 12 employees. Trotman’s oldest son, Isaac, is kitchen manager.
BAMA BOYS BBQ uses hickory wood on their smoked meat. In addition to the common barbeque menu items the restaurant also offers salads, hamburgers, hot dogs, desserts, turnip greens, sweet cornbread, macaroni and cheese and barbeque-nachos.
While BAMA BOYS BBQ does not cater in the sense of delivery, setup, or serve they do take advanced notice special pre-orders for up to 200 people.
Hours are Wednesday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Follow on Facebook. Phone: 256-657-4100.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
