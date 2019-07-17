She shares her passion and compassion with others

Angela Wilson is a well-known real estate agent in Fort Payne. Those who know her well also know about her passion for music and her compassion for people.
Wilson began playing the piano and guitar early in life, and although she does not claim to be a pro at either, she plays well enough to beautifully accompany herself singing one of the many songs she has composed over the years.
Wilson took piano lessons as a child, but found early on that playing by ear was more to her liking. She has found that music has inspired her throughout her life and hopes others have found inspiration in life through the songs she has written.
Years ago, Wilson owned The Guest House Tea Room in Fort Payne where she would occasionally entertain guests with her original songs. She also used that venue to promote other local musicians.
“On one occasion, Randy Owens played “Angels Among Us” on the baby grand piano at The Guest House for a small private group,” said Wilson. Wilson said she counts Randy and his wife, Kelly, as friends. “I wrote a song that I played in front of Randy and he encouraged me to finish the song and helped me to complete it,” she said.
“The Guest House afforded me the opportunity to meet so many special people,” Wilson said. “I remember one lady who came after each of her chemotherapy treatments and sat in a quiet room and had hot tea and a scone. She said she would tell herself all through the treatment, ‘If I can just make it to the tea room I’ll be alright’.”
Wilson discovered another passion she had inside of her back in 2005, when she took part in providing supplies for the victims of Hurricane Katrina.
On arriving at the Red Cross post, she said she realized that more than just supplies were needed and spontaneously decided to stay for several weeks and help in any way she could.
“I had no clothing with me so I went to the closest store I could find open and purchased enough clothing to allow me to stay,” she said. Some years back, Wilson was also key in locally spearheading a health care provision known as Telemedicine.
“Telemedicine can be used as an avenue of medical care utilizing video conferencing to provide therapy, especially for children, who suffer from mental issues,” Wilson said. “It took over a year for the project to get traction; a grant had to be acquired along with the proper equipment. This provision can be crucial in suicide prevention among other things.”
Angela’s Motto: “Encourage one another to let love lead the way.”
