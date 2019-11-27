Local artist encourages others to express themselves through art

Ann Hamilton lives in a historic home in downtown Fort Payne. The home was built in 1894, and she named the it the “Grande Ole Lady.” She has an eye for beauty, and while she is a trained artist, she also says the ability to paint artistically comes from deep within.
The resume she has gathered throughout her life includes being an editor of a newspaper. She also owned a newspaper in Madison, Alabama called the Madison Globe.
Hamilton said the first day her newspaper went to press a tornado hit Madison. The power went out and a generator had to be used to print the paper.
“How we got the paper out and on time that first day is beyond me,” she said.
Hamilton is 80 years young and challenges herself on a daily basis to learn new things. She moved into her historic home 20 years ago and adorns the home with her paintings and beautifully appointed decor that matches the home’s stately theme.
“I love Fort Payne,” Hamilton said. “Mother was born here on Alabama Avenue, and I remember well how things were and have enjoyed seeing all of the changes and growth take place over the years.”
Before purchasing her current home, Hamilton ran two art studios out of a couple of apartments in Fort Payne. One studio was dedicated to teaching children and the other to teaching adults.
She prefers painting with water colors, but is skilled at acrylics and charcoal sketching as well.
Her current studio is a sun room that motivates creativity by allowing natural light to envelope herself and students who join her.
The studio can handle five students at one time. She encourages everyone to try their hand at art.
“Art is something that comes from your heart and soul,” she said.
She welcomes groups of friends who want to learn together, or a family to come experience the challenge of learning something new.
Individuals who just want a refresher course or singles who would like private lessons are welcome as well.
Contact Ann to schedule an art lesson at 256-295-4423.
Ann’s Motto: “Love the beautiful, seek the true, wish for the good, and the best do.”
– Mattie Louisa Peek, Ann’s mother.
