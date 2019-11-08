K-9 Unit Sheriff Deputy Sherry Johnson serves as SRO at Valley Head High School

The Valley Head School has approximately 500 students and nearly 40 teachers, which all fall under the umbrella of protection of Deputy Sheriff Sherry Johnson, the School Resource Officer (SRO).
Johnson holds an associate degree and has more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. She started her law enforcement career as an E911 dispatcher. After becoming a deputy sheriff, she has served as a revenue enforcement officer, courthouse security, major crimes investigator, and SRO. She has also specialized training in crisis intervention and mental health and has the added distinction of being a K-9 unit.
Johnson’s K-9, named River, is a trained narcotics dog that has the ability to alert her handler about the presence of drugs.
“She does her job well,” Johnson said. “River is used at all of the schools within DeKalb County.”
The K-9 is not trained by the officer. The animal receives specialized training and later, when the K-9 is ready for the field, the officer and dog are trained together to form a partnership. During this period, the officer bonds with the canine. The K-9 is then sent to live with the officer to maintain their bond.
“Each dog has a different disposition and I have to learn the disposition of the animal I am working with,” Johnson said. River is not Johnson’s first partner; she is her third narcotics trained K-9.
When Officer Johnson is not working her K-9, she spends her time teaching a criminal justice class to 14 students, teaches a D.A.R.E. class to fifth-graders. She also reports cases of abuse or neglect to the proper departments for investigation, checks on students whose absentees are questionable, and introduces her K-9 to all of the children at the school.
“I want the children at the school to not be afraid of River,” Johnson said. “I let them pet her and get to know her. River loves the attention. She is not a danger to them. She is a well-trained animal and poses no threat to the children.”
SRO Supervisor Tony Bartley said Johnson is an asset to the children and school she serves at.
“I feel that having Officer Johnson serve as an SRO is an added benefit to the children who have been abused,” Bartley said. “Some children respond better to a woman when they have to answer questions of a personal nature.”
Johnson is a parent and takes her responsibility to protect the children under her charge seriously as an SRO is chosen in-part for their ability to compassionately interact with children.
“The best part of my job is seeing the smiling faces of these children every day,” Johnson said.
– This column, written by Marla Ballard, will appear as a series in the Times-Journal weekend editions to feature DeKalb County School Resource Officers. A series highlighting the SROs in the Fort Payne City School System will follow.
