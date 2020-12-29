Katrina Brown has opened her home and her heart to her neighbors and community. Her deep-rooted Christian beliefs in neighborliness, giving freely and family prompted her in 2018 to start offering homemaking classes to women and girls.
“The classes are free to the first 30 or so women who contact me,” said Brown. “The teachers are all local women who have various talents. Part of the reason also includes the fact that it seems that generation-after-generation of young women are becoming less skilled in homemaking capabilities.”
Skills such as quilting, cake decorating, cooking, rug making, gardening, food preservation, candle making, pottery, weaving, crocheting and sewing are all offered throughout the year.
Brown’s home hosts a huge open-concept space where the women gather to learn. Her spacious front porch and ample yard space is generally filled with children and other family members playing cornhole, checkers, football and visiting while the 1 - 1 ½ hour long class takes place. After the class, a potluck dinner is enjoyed by all. The women in the class generally bring food for the after class social event.
“One of my most precious memories from a class was seeing a woman age 55 and an 8-year-old girl sitting side-by-side learning to sew,” said Brown. “It was the first time either one had ever used a sewing machine. Those types of memories truly touch my heart.”
Brown said the women come from a variety of backgrounds and age groups.
“We have very conservative people and not-so conservative people,” said Brown.
Materials are supplied for whatever class is offered, but a donation box is set up to help in assisting in future purchases of supplies. Anyone desiring to share a skill and teach a class free of charge or donate materials for a class may contact Brown at the number listed below. Fabric, sewing machines and some food supplies are welcomed donation items.
Classes take place the second Monday of each month at 6:00 p.m. Any who wish to take a class need to R.S.V.P. on Facebook or text Brown before the class fills up. The first 30 to respond are registered. During this time of pandemic, it is best to check about class schedules. Phone: 256-647-1403. The Brown family lives in the Dutton area of DeKalb County. Facebook is listed as Katrina Renee Brown.
Katrina’s Motto: “Freely ye have received, freely give.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday and weekend editions.
