Thanksgiving pies everyone will love

Pies top the list of Thanksgiving desserts. The top flavors are pumpkin, sweet potato and pecan.
This year, I’m adding butternut squash to the Thanksgiving menu. This vegetable is not as popular as sweet potato, but it can be used in any recipe that calls for sweet potatoes.
It may be that butternut squash is not as popular as sweet potatoes and pumpkin because we don’t grow our own vegetables anymore. Pumpkins are prevalent because of Halloween and sweet potatoes are found in the grocery stores in abundance.
If pies are on your menu this year, then try one of these. They top my list of recipe favorites.
Pecan Pie
- 1/2 cup melted butter
- 1-cup sugar
- 1-cup light corn syrup
- 4 eggs, beaten
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 (9-inch) unbaked pie shell
- 1 cup pecans, coarsely chopped
Combine butter, sugar, and corn syrup. Cook over low heat, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Cool. Temper eggs by adding some of the cooled mixture to eggs; then stir eggs into syrup mixture. Add vanilla and salt. Blend well.
Spread pecans in bottom of piecrust. Pour filling over pecans. Bake at 325 degrees for 50-55 minutes until set.
Butternut Squash Pie
- 1 3/4 cup cooked, mashed butternut squash
- 1-cup sugar
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp. ginger
- 3 eggs
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 3 tbsp. margarine, melted
- 1 unbaked 9-inch deep-dish pie shell
Combine squash, sugar, salt, and spices. Blend in eggs, milk and butter. Pour into pie shell. Combine all ingredients and blend well. Pour filling into 2 unbaked pie shells. Bake at 425 degrees for 20 minutes. Then bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes until set or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean.
Pumpkin Pie with Coconut
- 1 cup shredded coconut
- 2 cups canned, mashed pumpkin
- 1 1/2 cups brown sugar
- 3 eggs, slightly beaten
- 2 cups scalded milk
- 1/2 tsp. mace
- 1/2 tsp. allspice
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 6 tbsp. melted butter
- 2 (9-inch) unbaked pie shells
Combine all ingredients and blend well. Pour filling into 2 unbaked pie shells. Bake at 425 degrees for 20 minutes. Then bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until set.
NOTE: Some of the coconut can be saved out and hand sprinkled on top of pie and browned under the broiler after pie is done.
Sweet Potato Pie
- 2 eggs
- 1-cup sugar
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. nutmeg
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1-cup milk
- 2 tbsp. butter
- 1 1/2 cups cooked, mashed sweet potatoes
- 1 (9-inch) unbaked pie shell
Beat eggs slightly, add sugar, salt, spices and milk. Mix. Add butter and sweet potatoes. Blend together. Pour into unbaked pie shell. Bake at 450 degrees for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake 30 to 40 minutes or until filling is done. Refrigerate leftovers.
Kentucky Bourbon Pie
- 1-cup sugar
- 1-cup light corn syrup
- 1/2 cup melted butter
- 4 eggs, beaten
- 1/4-cup bourbon
- 1 tsp. Vanilla
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1-cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup finely chopped pecans
- 1 (9-inch) unbaked pie shell
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Combine first 3 ingredients in a saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until sugar dissolves.
Cool slightly. Beat eggs, bourbon, vanilla, and salt in a large bowl. Gradually add sugar mixture, beating well with a wire whisk. Stir in chocolate chips and pecans.
Pour into pastry shell. Bake for 50 to 55 minutes, or until set. Serve warm or cold.
Frozen Peanut Butter Pie
- 1-cup powdered sugar
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla
- 1/2-cup peanut butter, creamy or crunchy
- 4 oz. cream cheese
- 8 oz. container Cool Whip
- 1 graham cracker pie crust
- Chocolate syrup or chocolate sprinkles (opt.)
Combine powdered sugar, vanilla, peanut butter and cream cheese. Beat until smooth. Fold in Cool Whop. Pour into graham cracker crust. Freeze. To serve, drizzle with chocolate syrup or top with chocolate shavings, if desired.
NOTE: For variety, use a chocolate crust.
Easy Apple Cobbler
- 5 cups peeled, sliced apples
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 2 tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 tbsp. butter or margarine, softened
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 2 tbsp. butter or margarine, softened
- 1 egg, slightly beaten
Combine first sever ingredients; mix gently. Spoon into a lightly greased 9-inch square baking pan; dot with 1 tablespoon butter. Set aside.
Combine remaining ingredients; mix well. Spoon over apple mixture in 9 equal portions (batter will spread during baking). Bake at 375 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes.
— Judy O’Daniel’s “Country Gourmet” column appear in the Times-Journal. This column originally ran Nov. 16, 2011.
